MURRAY — In the nightcap of Saturday’s four First Region girls basketball tournament quarterfinal games, senior Elle Carson led Calloway County in securing a 49-45 victory over Carlisle County.
“Being a senior, Elle didn’t want this to be her last game, and I felt like that was pretty evident on the floor,” Calloway head coach Valerie Waller said after the game.
Carson finished with a game-high 23 points and was a perfect 12-for-12 at the free-throw line, including 10-for-10 in the fourth quarter.
“She was exceptional tonight,” Waller said. “I feel like every game back since her collarbone injury she’s gotten stronger, and it was awesome to see her confidence tonight. She hadn’t been the most confident at the free-throw line, so to see her step up to the line and be confident was big for us tonight.”
Carson scored 14 fourth-quarter points in all, bringing her team back after a listless third period.
“Our shots weren’t falling in the third quarter. We made some bad decisions, and our defense wasn’t the best, and we got beat on the boards,” Waller said. “All those little things kind of compounded.”
Calloway (19-6) led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter and opened the second with a 9-0 run courtesy of five points from Carson and two each from eighth-graders Skylar Waller and Madison Futrell. But things changed in the third quarter.
Carlisle (14-8) remained within striking distance at the half, trailing 24-17, and came out with a purpose in the third period, outscoring Calloway 15-4. The Lady Comets closed the quarter on an 8-0 run via five points from junior Maddison Wright and a 3-pointer from senior Alexis Hall to take a 32-28 lead into the fourth.
The Lady Lakers regained their footing over the final eight minutes, though, and eventually got the lead back with 2:50 remaining. Trailing 37-30, they put together an 11-0 run that included six points from Carson, a 3-pointer from Futrell and two points from Waller. It was Futrell’s triple that put the Lady Lakers back on top, and they led 41-37 with 2:19 left.
The Lady Comets put together a valiant comeback attempt over the final two minutes as junior Tristen Tyler made a pair of 3-pointers to keep them within striking distance should Calloway falter at the free-throw line. But Carson didn’t falter, going 8-for-8 from the stripe over the final 1:31 to preserve the Lady Laker victory.
“We’ve had a lot of close games this year, so our kids have been in this type of situation quite a bit,” Waller said of her team’s fourth-quarter mettle. “I’m extremely happy with our fight. Our kids don’t quit.”
No Lady Laker outside of Carson scored in double figures. Waller finished with nine points to go with seven from Futrell and six from junior Sunny Clark.
Tyler scored a team-high 14 points for Carlisle, which also got nine each from freshman Kierra Whitaker and Hall.
The Lady Lakers will now face McCracken County in the region semifinals on Thursday.
Calloway 13 11 4 21 — 49
Carlisle 11 6 15 13 — 45
Calloway: Carson 23, Waller 9, Futrell 7, Clark 6, Lowe 4.
Carlisle: Tyler 14, Whitaker 9, Hall 9, Wright 7, McGee 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.