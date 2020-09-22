MURRAY — Forward Elle Carson, keeper Sunny Clark and a strong backline defense helped Calloway County secure an impressive and thrilling 1-0 victory over McCracken County on Tuesday night at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
Now winners of four straight after a humbling opening-season loss to Graves County, the Lady Lakers (4-1) — under new management in first-year coach Savana Thielen — scored their only goal in the 64th minute.
And it all started with sophomore midfielder Addi Schumacher, who found midfielder Kaitlyn Price streaking on the left sideline.
Price stopped and delivered a rainbow from about 20 yards out and directly into Carson's crown just in front of the posts, and her header went just out of reach of Lady Mustangs' keeper Karsyn Allard (four saves) for the eventual winner.
It was Calloway County's only shot on goal in the second half.
"That's all that counts, right?" Thielen said with a laugh. "That was beautiful. We've been practicing that — getting the ball wide out from our midfield. I think Addi (Schumacher) played it back to Kaitlyn (Price), and Kaitlyn got it right at Elle's head to put it in the back of the net. That's a pretty play. I'm proud of that one."
It was the kind of stunning play an opposing coach could even appreciate.
"(Carson) dribbled us," noted Lady Mustangs skipper Chris Lacey. "She made us look silly at times. We kept diving in on her. And I'm not taking anything away from her — because she's got wonderful foot skills and she knows the game — but Elle just jumps out at me (over Clark's performance), and I'm struggling to figure out how she was unmarked on that goal.
"But credit to her. She finished it. She did what she was supposed to do."
Ball movement and defense weren't issues for the Lady Mustangs, who outshot the Lady Lakers 20-8, maintained significant possession and got another strong performance from Allard. Her biggest stop came in the 28th minute, when Carson was fouled near the box. She fired her free kick just above McCracken's line, but Allard was in the perfect spot near her right post to scoop it.
Clark, however, was just as good, and walked away with the clean sheet thanks to an unofficial 11 saves — including three in pretty rapid succession in the final two minutes of the first half to keep things knotted at nil.
"This is probably the hardest she's been tested this season, thus far," Thielen added. "And we knew that coming in. McCracken is very, very solid. So, we knew that their mids and their forwards could shoot from mid, could shoot from inside. And Sunny came in big with some saves for us tonight."
Now with losses to the Lady Lakers and the Graves County Lady Eagles, what's next for the Lady Mustangs?
No panic. Just composure. Keep shooting.
"We've just got to find the net," Lacey added. "What do they say about the 3-point shooter? Shooters are going to keep shooting until they start going, and that's what we're going to do. Eventually, they'll start going. We had several good shots. Some were on net. We had a crossbar and a post (from Olivia Bogaczyk and Davis Dubrock, respectively). (Sunny) made a couple of good saves.
"But we're going to keep shooting, and they'll start going. We're still moving the ball pretty well. We're still working on the movement up top with combinations and patters. And it's all a process."
CALLOWAY COUNTY 1, McCRACKEN COUNTY 0
SCORING
First Half — none.
Second Half — 64' CC Elle Carson (Kaitlyn Price assist).
STATISTICS
Shots: MC 20, CC 8. Saves: MC Karsyn Allard 4, CC Sunny Clark 11. Corners: MC 1, CC 1.
RECORDS
McCracken County 5-2, Calloway County 4-1.
