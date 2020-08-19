In a Monday nine-hole tri-match with Hickman County, Carlisle County and McCracken County's B-Team at Oak Hill Country Club in Clinton, Carlisle County's Zack Miller came away with medalist honors — firing a 4-over 40.
Lady Falcons' Katie Abernathy, the lone girls golfer on the day, fired a 44.
The Comets edged the Mustangs by one shot, despite strong efforts from Cannon Ford, Jack Haynes, Garrett Dowell and Dallas Vinson.
Scores (* denotes score counted in team total):
Carlisle County — 185 (*Zack Miller, 40; *Blake Elder, 47; *Kannon Bowles, 49; *Clayton Latham, 49; Garrett Hayden, 50).
McCracken County — 186 (*Cannon Ford, 44; *Jack Haynes, 45; *Garrett Dowell, 45; *Dallas Vinson, 52; Connor Roberts, 54).
Hickman County — No team score (Gavyn Walker, 46; Katie Abernathy, 44).
