Truman Davis has already become a sharpened Swiss Army Knife for Carlisle County baseball and its longtime head coach in Hunter Burge.
Now, the Class of 2021 catcher, pitcher, first baseman and third baseman is preparing to take those skills to junior college, after committing this week to a two-year scholarship opportunity at Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, Illinois.
A Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association sophomore all-star and Paducah Sun All-Purchase honorable mention in 2019, the 6-0, 215-pound power hitter swatted a team-best four homers two years ago while hitting .293 in 35 games primarily at the backstop. As the Comets’ No. 3 pitcher, he also notched a team-best 1.40 ERA with a 5-1 record, 42 strikeouts, 16 walks and two saves in 35 innings.
“It’s been a school that I’ve always wanted to go to — not only because of the respect that they have as a program — but because coach (Jeremy) Irlbeck has been so personal,” Davis said. “Ever since I went to my first camp in eighth grade there, it felt like he’s wanted me there. And so, it was..on a personal level … it’s the best relationship I could have with a college coach.”
But it’s also more than just a relationship.
There’s also a real opportunity to explore multiple positions for the Falcons during his anticipated two seasons there. He loves catching the most, but what will get him on the field in Harrisburg? Perhaps a few swings at the hot corners? Maybe some innings of middle relief or closing duty?
“I think just about anywhere honestly,” Davis said. “I could see myself playing a lot of different positions; even some positions I’ve never even played before. But coach Irlbeck, I’ve talked to him, and of course as a catcher, you’re more defensive first, and he told me that he wants a defensive-first catcher.
“But coach Irlbeck is all about hitting, and I’ve been told that by a couple of players who played there and that are currently playing there now, and he’s all about hitting. If you’re fast and you can hit, you’re going to play. You’re going to be in the lineup.”
Versatility in abundance, Davis has, and it’s a trait Burge — who also played at SIC before transferring to Mid-Continent later in his college baseball career — believes will translate well with the program.
“What I like about coach Irlbeck at SIC … he’s going to let them pursue both avenues, (and) that’s what I believe in,” Burge said. “Don’t slam the door on one (skill) if you’re successful in it. Truman’s going to have a chance to be able to go work hard in the fall (of 2021), and I think some of those questions will get answered. Going into this year (2020-21) and this spring, we’ll rely on him to pitch more than he ever has, and he’ll obviously still catch a lot, too. But it’s a question that’ll play out on the field.”
Davis almost certainly would’ve been in contention for the 2020 Paducah Sun All-Purchase baseball team, and his Comets would’ve been in the hunt for 20-plus wins and a deep run in the First Region Tournament — thanks to a deep senior class.
But while he’s resumed live activities with travel baseball this summer (out of St. Charles, Missouri), both he and Burge were hoping this past junior year would’ve played out without the coronavirus, just to see what improvements and maturity had been built over the last winter offseason.
“It hasn’t always been a struggle, I could say, but getting that batting average up and keeping the strikeouts down (is key),” Davis said. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve gotten stronger and turned into a power hitter, but my strikeout numbers have gone up a little bit. You see that in the majors, where the game is evolving into something totally different now … people like Aaron Judge and Bryce Harper, who can hit the ball 450-plus feet, but can also strikeout in every at bat…but I just need to start being a little more consistent.”
Added Burge, “He has a pretty patient approach, but he’s been a little bit streaky over the years. But once he gets hot, man, he may roll at .450 for five, 10, 15 games. And sometimes he gets in a funk a little every now and then.”
It’s also worth noting that SIC currently has a strong contingent of First and Second Region talent, something else that interested Davis and helped lead to his choice. Former teammates Corbin Hayden and Ian Fry are already with the program, while Will Thompson (Paducah Tilghman), Mitchell Crouch (Paducah Tilghman), Cameron Head (Livingston Central), Cameron Head (Livingston Central), Sam Gallimore (Hickman County), Brandon Richards (Graves County), Cole Griggs (Marshall County), Tyler Belcher (Marshall County) and Logan Verble (McCracken County) have either already signed or helped push the Falcons to an 11-5 start in 2019-20 before COVID-19 canceled the remainder of the season on March 12.
