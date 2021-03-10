BARDWELL — Carlisle County pulled away in the fourth quarter to pick up a 66-44 victory over Fulton City on Tuesday night.
The Comets jumped out to an early lead in the first eight minutes. The 3-ball was falling and the defense for the Comets was making everything hard for the Bulldogs.
After the first quarter, the Comets had pushed out to a comfortable 26-9 lead.
The Bulldogs continued to play hard in the second quarter. Then their offense started to go on a run, and the Comets went cold.
Fulton City cut the lead to 10 before the Comets extended the lead again as the half closed. At the end of the second quarter, Carlisle County led 37-19.
The third quarter was the best quarter for the Bulldogs. They put up 15 points in the quarter and started again to get some offense going.
The lead was cut to 10 again, but the Comets extended the lead near the end of the third quarter. Going into the final frame the Comets lead was 55-34.
“Tonight I could not be more proud of my guys,” coach Demarus Johnson said. “They stuck to the plan. I told them in there that they played for 20 minutes. If I could have had 12 more we would have had a game. Other than that I can not complain.”
Fulton City 9 10 15 10 — 44
Carlisle County 26 11 18 11 — 66
Fulton City Leading Scorers: A. Hobbs- 12, D. Jackson- 11, R. Hollowell- 8.
Carlisle County Leading Scorers: B. Elder- 18, G.Hayden- 14, K. Bowles- 11.
Lady Comets start, finish strong
The Carlisle County Lady Comets did not have much offense in the second or fourth quarters, but they had plenty in the first and third to get a 43-20 win.
Fulton City could not get anything going on offense. The Lady Comets defense was smothering the Lady Bulldogs.
The transition game for the Lady Comets came into play in the first and third quarters and that was what allowed them to pull away. Carlisle County was able to go into halftime with a 22-8 lead.
Kierra Whitaker had 11 points in the game despite being guarded hard for most of the second half.
Alexis Jones led the Lady Comets with 13 points.
Fulton City 5 3 5 7 — 20
Carlisle County 13 9 13 8 — 43
Fulton City Leading Scorers: S. Kinney- 7, M.Martin- 6, T. McManus — 4
Carlisle County Leading Scorers: A. Jones- 13, K. Whitaker- 11, M. Wright- 11
