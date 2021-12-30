For their first post-Christmas game, the Carlisle County Comets played in the Independence Bank Classic in the Owensboro SportsCenter. The Comets met Butler County on Wednesday, Dec. 29 where the Bears came out with the 54-39 win.
Heading into the game the Comets had a 7-1 record, with their sole loss being to Marshall County in just the third game of the season.
Carlisle County never seemed to be able to find the rhythm that has made them successful so far this season. They were the first to get points on the board, but only maintained a lead for the first two minutes of play and wouldn’t be able to get it back.
Butler County’s zone defense did their fair share of keeping the Comets from scoring and keeping Garrett Hayden from taking over the ball game. At the end of the first quarter the Bears led 12-7 and the seven Comet points were only split between two players; Hayden and Isaiah Keeling. The two led the way for the Comets with 14 points apiece.
“Butler County is a good team, they’ve got some size and some athleticism, good guard play and we knew it was going to be a tough game,” Carlisle County head coach Brian O’Neill said. “We just never really got in a rhythm, their zone extended us out a little further than we are used to and we took some shots from the NBA three point line.”
The Owensboro SportsCenter has hosted a wide variety of different levels of basketball and their court reflects that with high school, men’s and women’s and NBA three point lines.
Midway through the second quarter the Comets found themselves stuck at 15 points while the Bears went on an 8-0 run and closed out the half 29-17.
Carlisle County came out in the second half with must more intensity on the defensive side of things, forcing some early turnovers which resulted in fast break points. The third would be their highest scoring quarter of the game with 12 points, still a rather low scoring quarter by Comets standards.
The Comets found themselves within seven points early in the fourth quarter as they looked to close that deficit even more before the game came to a close but the Bears offensive rebounding ability to get second chance points meant the ball was simply in the hands of Butler County too long for the Comets to close in. The Bears closed out the game by scoring 16 points in the final quarter to the game, 54-39.
“Hopefully we will get back in rhythm,” O’Neill said. “We’ve got a team from Indiana tomorrow and then we go back next week to three games and hopefully get that going again.”
Carlisle County still has one more game to play in the Independence Bank Classic. They will take on Tecumseh, IN on Thursday morning, before getting back to First Region opponents in Calloway County on Jan. 3 and Fulton County on Jan. 7.
Carlisle County 7 17 29 39
Butler County 12 29 38 54
