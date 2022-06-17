Earlier this week, the Carlisle County High School Athletic Department announced that Scott Ginn, a long-time staple in the school’s softball program, received the prestigious Region 1 Softball Coach of the Year award after coaches in the First Region voted.
“It’s an honor since this award is voted on by other coaches in the region,” Ginn said. “I’ve been with this program since 2009 with the exception of the years 2019-21. I was happy that my work schedule allowed me to come back this year.”
Under Ginn’s guidance, the Lady Comets finished the 2021-22 season with a 21-10 record and a First Region All “A” Championship win. In addition, the team finished the region 17-5 and the district 8-1.
“I’ve always known this team had a chance to be good,” Ginn said. “And I’m glad I could be a small part of rebuilding the team chemistry and leading them to the season we had this year.”
Spectators began talking about the Lady Comets and their season after a spectacular 18-6 win over the Graves County Lady Eagles on March 31. From there, Carlisle County went on a 10-game winning streak, going the entire month of April without a loss.
From April until the postseason began, the Lady Comets only had one blemish on their record with a 10-6 loss against Holy Cross (Louisville) during the All “A” Classic in Owensboro. After the loss, the team re-surged with eight wins before falling to Hickman County in the First District Championship and McCracken County in the first round of the regional tournament.
Although the season ended with a loss to the Lady Mustangs, the Lady Comets did not go without a fight. During their final game this year, the team collected nine hits and showed fans that the Lady Comets have what it takes to make noise in the region in the future.
“The best thing about all of it is, we are bringing back everyone next year,” he said. “They set the bar high this year, and I expect them to raise it even higher next year.”
The Lady Comets did not have a single senior this season. Instead, they will have 10 going into the 2022-23 school year with Alyssa Aikins, Emmagen Allen, Tori Burgess, Rorey Eddleman, Chyenne Geveden, Karlie Gibson, Alexis Jones, Ella Pearson, Lilyan Shehorn, and Rhianna Thomason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.