Carlisle County’s Carter Gibson will continue his academic and baseball career at Georgetown College in Georgetown, Kentucky.
“This season from an individual standpoint was unexpected by, I would say everyone,” Gibson told The Sun last week. “I finished with four home runs, 37 RBIs, and hitting .333. Going from only having two at-bats my sophomore year to this was very exciting for me and took a lot of hard work.”
Gibson led his team in hits (32), doubles (6), home runs (4), RBIs (37), and batting average (.333) in 33 at-bats during his senior season.
“He is a classic example of perseverance and hard work. He’s proof of what happens when you’re determined, work your tail off in the offseason, and don’t give up on what your goals and dreams are,” head coach Hunter Burge said. “He wasn’t a varsity contributor during his freshman and sophomore year, but he would have been as a junior if it hadn’t been for COVID.”
During the All “A” Tournament early in the season, Gibson made the tournament team held at St. Mary.
“He was a big surprise this year, not necessarily to us because we had seen how hard he had worked, but he was kind of unknown to the rest of the region,” Burge said. “He didn’t get varsity at-bats before COVID and came this year to hit four home runs and finish with 37 RBIs.”
Gibson also threw seven innings for the Comets, repping a 4.00 ERA and 13 strikeouts while recording three wins and zero losses.
“From a team standpoint, I feel as if we had a very shaky season,” Gibson said. “While we didn’t quite end this year as we wanted to, which was to end the drought from 1992 of winning a game at the regional tournament, we still accomplished our goals of winning at least 20 games and winning the district championship.”
Gibson shined for Carlisle County (20-15) during postseason play and made the All-District and All-Region tournament teams. For the regional tournament team, Gibson was the lone representative for the Comets for his competitive performance against Calloway County in the First Region tournament.
While Gibson’s performance in the classroom led him to Georgetown, his performance on the field as a senior guided him to continue playing the game he loves at the college level.
“He’s very strong academically as well,” Burge said. “He was already going to Georgetown, and we reached out to their coaching staff and explained the caliber of player Carter is, and it became a natural fit when they wanted him on the baseball team.”
Gibson will continue his career but never forget the group of teammates he grew up playing with and the final season they all shared as seniors.
“Although we didn’t accomplish our biggest season goal, we had a very successful season with many ups and downs,” Gibson said. “We were able to persevere through it all, and there is no other group of guys I would rather play with.”
