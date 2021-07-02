Carlisle County’s Blake Elder will continue his academic and baseball career next fall at Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg.
The recent graduate announced his commitment via social media on June 24.
“I’m very thankful for the opportunity to continue playing the game I love,” Elder told The Sun on Wednesday. “I’m appreciative to join the SIC family.”
Elder will reunite on the diamond with teammate Truman Davis and Carlisle County alumni Corbin Hayden at Southeastern Illinois College to continue his job on the mound. This is something head coach Hunter Burge is exceptionally proud of.
“I’m proud of him and how hard he worked individually and academically as well,” Burge said. “You know he scored over 1,000 points in basketball and had over 500 rebounds. He was a great basketball player at 6-foot-6 and never really did a full offseason of pitcher preparation. So I know he’s looking forward to having the opportunity to focus full time on pitching.”
Elder threw 47 innings for the Comets during the 2021 season. He finished with a 2.68 ERA, allowing 41 hits, 29 runs, and striking out 66 for a 3-5 record and one save.
“Last year felt somewhat like a rebuilding year after losing such a large amount of seniors,” Elder said. “We struggled early finding our strengths as a new team, but after we figured it out, I feel like we got into a groove, and everything fell into place. We reached many of our team goals, like winning district and winning 20 games. I’m proud of how the season turned out.”
The Comets went 20-15, winning the First District championship against Hickman County on May 31. Elder finished the game in relief of Davis to earn the save in the 5-4 win with two strikeouts while silencing Hickman’s offense.
“I think he has his heart set on trying to pitch four years before going on somewhere else for two more years after he leaves SIC,” Burge said. “I think he can do that. Blake is just scratching the surface of his potential as a pitcher. He’ll have an opportunity to fulfill that potential there.”
Offensively, Elder contributed to the Comets with a .304 batting average in 92 at-bats. He collected 28 hits, 20 RBIs, three doubles, and two home runs in 33 games. In addition, he scored 15 runs and showed plate discipline with 22 walks in his senior season.
“In the future, I’m looking forward to growing as a student and as a pitcher,” Elder said. “I hope to contribute to my team’s success.”
Along with Elder’s successful baseball career at Carlisle County, he was an unstoppable force for the Comets basketball team.
In 21 games last season, Elder tallied 335 points with 94 2-pointers, 26 3-pointers, with 69 successful free throws out of 96 and 117 rebounds.
“Hopefully, for younger players, they’ll follow the example Blake set,” Burge said. “If you work hard and you make good grades, good things can happen. I’m just really proud of him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.