The Carlisle County Comets took home the West Kentucky Middle School Baseball Regional Tournament Championship on Saturday after defeating McCracken County and North Marshall at Edward Jones Field.
“Somebody asked me before the year, what do you think of your chances going into the season, and I said I think we could have enough to win it,” head coach Hunter Burge told The Sun. “The same guy came back to me after the game Saturday and said, well, you were right — it was enough.”
The 2021 Middle School team finished with an outstanding 15-1-1 record with Burge at the helm. He credited his team with being a family, having each other’s backs in times of need.
“We’re scrappy. We don’t have a huge enrollment at Carlisle, but what we do have is family,” Burge said. “What they have is, they are all like brothers, and they stick together.”
Burge, who lost his mother in August, missed the first weeks of the season but emphasized that his parents and players rallied around him and his family when he needed them.
“She was my biggest fan, that’s for sure,” Burge said. “In a lot of ways, she was my biggest encourager too. I know she would have been very proud of the Comets.”
In the first game on Saturday at McCracken County High School, the Comets defeated the Mustangs 1-0 in extra-innings, with both teams going scoreless for five innings.
Jonah Bruer went six innings on the mound, striking out 10 batters and only walking two while giving up two hits on 79 pitches in the semi-final game against McCracken County.
In the first game, the lone hit for Carlisle County came from Bruer with perfect timing in the bottom of the sixth inning with a single down the right-field line to walk it off, scoring Myles Fourshee.
While Bruer was able to drive the winning run in, Fourshee led off with a walk, then teammates Brennan O’Neill reached on a single, and Kase Kelly reached on an error.
The North Marshall Marshals put the Comets to the test in the high-scoring 10-9 victory during the championship game. Entering the fifth inning, Carlisle County trailed 7-5 before a five-run rally began.
In the championship game, Cooper Wright, Brennan O’Neill, and Kasen Perez led the Comet offense against NMMS. Wright went 2-2 with three runs and two RBIs, O’Neill went 2-3 with two runs and two RBIs, and Perez went 2-3 at the plate with one run and two RBIs.
Kelly, who threw three innings, collected two RBIs. On the mound, he allowed five runs while striking out four. Wright earned the win, going one and a half innings, allowing four runs, and collected one strikeout.
