In what they hope was the first of many, the St. Mary Vikings hosted their St. Mary Vikings Christmas Classic Tournament on Dec. 18, 20-21. The Vikings kicked things off on Saturday afternoon when they squared off against Livingston Central, followed by a match between Carlisle County and Ballard Memorial to finish off the day.
The tournament took a break on Sunday but Ballard Memorial jumped back into action on Monday, Dec. 20 against Trinity Whitesville. St. Mary took on Livingston Central and Trinity Whitesville took to the court again to play Carlisle County.
Tuesday was wrapped up when Livingston Central and Ballard Memorial faced off, followed by Crittenden County and Trinity Whitesville and the hosts, St. Mary played Carlisle to end the day.
In the end it was the St. Mary vs. Carlisle County game that would determine the champions and runners-up for the tournament where the Comets came out on top 51-47.
“It was a great week, not only for all the kids that played, but I thought the people here got to see some great basketball,” St. Mary head coach Chase Denson said. “It was the first time we got to do it, I think it was a very successful event and we look forward to continuing it moving forward.”
By the time the championship game came about, both the Vikings and the Comets had each played and won two games.
Carlisle County, being led by Garrett Hayden, had been a force to be reckoned with all week and St. Mary was all too familiar with them. The Comets had hosted the Vikings as their home opener on Nov. 30 where the Comets came out on top by just three points, 49-46.
“When we played St. Mary the first time they played box-one defense which we were expecting, so we were prepared for that and we have more we can run against it,” Carlisle County head coach Brian O’Neill said. “So I felt better going into the game but I also knew St. Mary had improved as well. Their freshman guard Sims can play extremely well, their role players have played much better, but our role players played well too.”
This was the chance the Vikings needed to get their revenge and claim the championship trophy in their own Christmas tournament. The Comets had no intentions of letting that happen which made for a game filled with energy and excitement, both on the court and in the stands.
After one quarter of play, Carlisle County led 17-14 which quickly turned into 27-14 midway through the second. Costly turnovers gave the Comets plenty of opportunities to score but the Vikings didn’t give up home. With just over a minute left in the half, the Vikings found themselves down just seven points which they cut to four as the buzzer sounded to head to the locker room.
Every time St. Mary would get close to leveling the score, the Comets would go on a run to build the deficit back. The Vikings defense held strong though and wouldn’t let the Comets too far out of their sights, holding them to within six points through the third quarter.
The same remained in the final minutes of play as Carlisle County maintained just enough of a cushion to not get too frantic. With just over two minutes remaining and a four-point lead, they chose to play the keep-away game, run the clock down and force the Vikings to foul.
With just seven seconds left on the clock, Cade Fleming flew down the court for a quick layup to make it a one point possession. A quick foul would send Zach Grogan to the line where he would sink one, miss the other but five seconds wasn’t enough time for the Vikings and they would fall short, 51-47.
“Any time you get a chance to play for a championship you want to go out there and try to get it whether it’s a Christmas tournament or All ‘A’ or district tournament,” O’Neill said. “We got some good, quality wins and we got to play some teams we get to face some other teams we wouldn’t normally play when we go to Owensboro after Christmas so all of this is getting us prepared for the All ‘A’ Classic.”
Hayden led all scorers with 24 points; Daniel Willett was right behind him with 23 points. Grogan was the other Comet to score double-digits with 12 while Luke Sims did the same for the Vikings.
Comets — Hayden 24, Grogan 12, Oliver 6, Newsome 4, Keeling 3, Draper 2
Vikings — Willett 23, L. Sims 12, Fleming 7, P. Sims 3, Muiter 2
Carlisle County 17 33 41 51
St. Mary 14 29 36 47
Livingston Central vs. St. Mary
Vikings — Palmer Sims 26, Willett 15, Luke Sims 14, Flemming 8, Muiter, 7 Durbin 3
Cardinals — Downey 21, Wring 14, Crass 8, Rains 7, Hosick 7, Calender 7, Render 3
St. Mary 14 33 56 73
Livingston Central 13 28 49 67
Carlisle County vs. Ballard Memorial
Comets — Hayden 23, Keeling 11, Grogan 10, Oliver 6, Perez 6, Newsome 4, Draper 4, Burnett 3, Bowles 2, Thompson 2, Martin 1
Bombers — Duncan 16, Birney 9, Overstreet 7, Smith 5, English 4, Meinschein 3, Wilson 2, Chandler 2
Carlisle County 18 34 49 72
Ballard Memorial 8 23 32 48
Ballard Memorial vs. Trinity Whitesville
Raiders — Huff 28, Wright 16, Smith 13, Howard 11, Mills 3, Goetz 3, Hernandez 2
Bombers — Birney 19, Overstreet 14, Duncan 10, Wilson 7, Smith 6, Barber 6, English 4
Trinity Whitesville 24 48 68 76
Ballard Memorial 17 36 55 66
St. Mary vs. Livingston Central
Vikings — Luke Sims 23, Fleming 14, Willett 11, Muiter 10, Haas 7, Palmer Sims 3, Durbin 3, Deneve 2, J Willett 1, Hrdlicka 1
Cardinals — Downey 27, Calender 13, Wring 7, Rains 6, Crass 4, Davidson 3
St. Mary 16 35 52 75
Livingston Central 15 31 44 60
Trinity Whitesville vs. Carlisle County
Raiders — Huff 19, Hernandez 17, Wright 11, Howard 9, Smith 6, Mills 5
Comets — Hayden 39, Grogan 11, Keeling 11, Oliver 8, Newsome 5, Draper 3
Carlisle County 17 29 53 77
Trinity Whitesville 13 32 47 67
Livingston Central vs. Ballard Memorial
Bombers — Birney 25, Wilson 16, English 12, Overstreet 8, Duncan 8, Barber 7
Cardinals — Downey 29, Wring 14, Rains 13, Crass 7, Calender 2, Render 2
Ballard Memorial 21 42 57 76
Livingston Central 8 26 38 67
