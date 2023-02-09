There are moments in high school sports that become a legend. The legend starts with a dream and an athletic program that is fearless amongst its competitors. In 1983, the Carlisle County Comets wrote the perfect script for a small-town Kentucky basketball team with a dream.

With Rupp Arena filled with spectators from across the state, the Carlisle County Comets finished a historic season, falling short of the Kentucky High School State Basketball Championship title. Like all great sports films, the Comets, under Hall of Fame head coach Craynor Slone, battled against Henry Clay until the final seconds of the triple overtime contest, leaving spectators and both programs emotionally and physically exhausted. Henry Clay’s Greg Bates’ buzzer-beating rebound basket became the difference maker in those final seconds, ending the 1983 season.

