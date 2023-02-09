There are moments in high school sports that become a legend. The legend starts with a dream and an athletic program that is fearless amongst its competitors. In 1983, the Carlisle County Comets wrote the perfect script for a small-town Kentucky basketball team with a dream.
With Rupp Arena filled with spectators from across the state, the Carlisle County Comets finished a historic season, falling short of the Kentucky High School State Basketball Championship title. Like all great sports films, the Comets, under Hall of Fame head coach Craynor Slone, battled against Henry Clay until the final seconds of the triple overtime contest, leaving spectators and both programs emotionally and physically exhausted. Henry Clay’s Greg Bates’ buzzer-beating rebound basket became the difference maker in those final seconds, ending the 1983 season.
Carlisle County’s Athletic Director and current boys head basketball coach Brian O’Neill was a fifth grader attending the final game at Rupp Arena. His two sisters were in high school at the time, graduating in 1983 and 1985, giving the young O’Neill a chance to know the varsity Comets before he eventually played at the varsity level at Carlisle County.
“I looked up to them, and that’s who I aspired to be,” O’Neill said. “What I remember about that game is everybody thinks that they slowed the tempo down because of that championship game. But, looking back at some of their scores, they were in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. Coach Slone’s philosophy was, we’re going to play the opposite of what the other team wanted to play like.”
After a unique and competitive regular season schedule, which included the highly remembered King of the Bluegrass Championship, the team competed against the outstanding Baltimore Dunbar team that featured several future NBA athletes and, at the time, was No. 1 in the Nation. The Comets finished the season with a 40-4 record, which is unheard of in today’s KHSAA. The four losses were against Baltimore Dunbar, Male, Ballard, and Henry Clay.
“That year, they played a tough schedule, making their wins even more impressive. The fact they didn’t back down from anybody that year,” O’Neill said. “I remember, as a kid, we went to as many games as possible. The team captivated the county and the whole area. Then, once they got to the state tournament, they picked up fans along the way. The whole arena was cheering for Carlisle County during the championship game, except for the Henry Clay student section. It was a unique experience to be at.”
Heading into the state championship game between the Comets and Blue Devils, the difference between the two programs and schools set the stage. As the underdog to Henry Clay, the Comets were a school with less than 300 students, compared to the enrollment of their competitor with 1,500.
Former McCracken County head basketball coach Burlin Brower was in sixth grade when the team went to Rupp. Brower recalled the entire county shutting down to head to Lexington. Brower, though in middle school, would eventually become a Comet himself in high school.
The starting Comets consisted of Keith York, David Henley, David Rambo, John Tyler, and Phillip Hall, all sealing their fate in Carlisle County lore the moment they stepped onto the court at Rupp Arena in that final game.
At halftime, Henry Clay led 15-12 over Carlisle County and eventually 23-22, going into the final quarter in regulation. However, a missed shot by the Comets at the end of the fourth kept the score 29-29 into the first overtime. Although the Comets had an opportunity to win at the end of the first two overtimes, Carlisle County’s shots refused to fall flawlessly.
A turnover within the last 90 seconds changed everything. Henry Clay took possession and ran the clock down before calling for a timeout with nine seconds left. A shot by Steve Miller missed, but Bates grabbed the rebound and banked the winning shot as the buzzer echoed throughout the arena, leaving a chilling atmosphere as the game ended 35-33.
Rambo, a senior on the 1983 team, recalls going to Rupp Arena as one of his fondest memories.
“Every kid growing up wants to play in Rupp Arena,” Rambo said. “It was a sweet moment to win the First Region and knowing you’re going to get to play at Rupp and make that trip to Lexington.”
The team became a brotherhood, and they started playing together in elementary school. By fifth grade, the group knew they wanted to win the region.
“We had it in our minds that we were going to win the region, and it was satisfying to know that we achieved that goal,” Rambo said. “When we were preparing to go to the state tournament, Coach Slone told us that two teams would show up in Lexington, those that are happy to be there and those that are coming to win. He told us that we get to choose, which stuck in my mind. We went up there intending to win it.”
Although the Comets returned home as the state runner-up, the team’s recognition was only beginning. Carlisle County became the cover article for USA Today in 1983, and Coach Slone earned Kentucky Coach of the Year. In addition, Slone was named the First Region Coach of the Year.
In 2010, the KHSAA inducted Slone into the Hall of Fame with over 500 career wins. In addition, the Courier-Journal’s Bob White listed Slone as one of the Top 20 Coaches he had seen coaching in his career. Slone also Coached the Kentucky All-Stars, defeating Indiana twice.
Slone, who resides in Cunningham, was a 1954 graduate of Wayland High School, a teammate of “King” Kelly Coleman on the Wasps, and a 1961 graduate of Morehead State University. Although Slone left at the end of the 1983 season, he returned to the Comets program in 1988 and remained until the 1991 season.
The 1983 team will be honored by the Carlisle County Athletic Department on Friday night during the doubleheader against the visiting Fulton County Pilots. Recognition will be during the varsity girls’ game, which starts at 6 p.m.
The following members of the 1983 team will be recognized: David Rambo, Ricky Williams, Jerry Byassee, Phillip Hall, David Henley, Keith York, John Tyler, Mike Tyler, Greg Wilson, Mike Sams, Ken Barriger, and Dewayne Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.