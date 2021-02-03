BARDWELL — Defense led to dominating 69-38 win for the McCracken Mustangs over the Carlisle County Comets on Tuesday night.
It was a chore for Carlisle County (6-3) to get the ball across half court in the first half, as the Mustangs (10-3) had two or more players trapping the ball-handler which caused turnovers.
McCracken led 32-21 at halftime but had a hard time getting shots to go early on, resulting in a 13-all tie after the first period.
“I don’t think we were focused right off the start of the game,” McCracken head coach Burlin Brower said.
He added that key players like Jake McCune coming off the bench was a big key to getting the offense going in the game.
Carlisle County, despite the defensive pressure, held its own in the first half and won over half of the 50/50 balls that they had. But it was turnovers that that hurt the Comets in the first half.
“McCracken is No. 1 for a reason,” Carlisle County head coach Brian O’Neill said. “I mean, they took it to us. Their defensive pressure forced a lot of turnovers, especially in their half-court trap.”
The Mustangs came out in the third quarter and played on a different level, outscoring the Comets 20-8 in the stanza.
The Mustangs held Carlisle to only two field goals in the final eight minutes.
Fouls in the second half were an issue for both teams, as each had 10 in the last 16 minutes.
Noak Dumas led the Mustangs with 15 points, while Ian Hart pitched in 14. Carlisle’s Garrett Hayden led all scorers with 19 points, and Isiah Keeling had 10.
McCracken 13 19 20 17 — 69
Carlisle 13 8 8 9 — 38
McCracken leading scorers: Dumas 15, Hart 14, I. McCune 9.
Carlisle leading scorers: Hayden 19, Keeling 10.
