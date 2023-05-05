The Carlisle County Comets needed just two offensive innings to claim a 5-1 victory over the visiting Ballard Memorial Bombers on Thursday night. Quick, early scoring made for what it appeared to be an action packed night, but a lull in scoring slowed the tempo to what would end up being a victory for the home team.
Both teams found runs in the opening inning with the Bombers striking first. Mason Nichols got things rolling for the visitors he hit a ground ball single. Konnor Myatt followed with a single of his own and Nichols stole home with Keaton Overstreet at the plate who would walk in his at-bat.
Carlisle answered right back when Koltyn Perez was walked and stole second when Dylan Jewell hit a ground ball single, giving Perez the chance to score the tying run. The first out followed before Brady Sasseen connected on a single to score Jewell to take the 2-1 lead.
It wouldn’t be until the bottom of the fourth inning as defenses took control. That fourth inning would bring some heavy hitting for the home team. Two doubles and a triple brought the energy for Carlisle starting with a double by Kenton Arnold. Perez followed that up with a triple to deep right field to score Arnold and Jaron Williams to bump the lead to 4-1. Jewell would keep that momentum rolling with a double of his own after Perez stole home on a passed ball.
Defenses would prevail the rest of the way, ending after Ballard went scoreless in the top of the seventh.
The Comets tested out two pitchers on the night. Jarren Bruer controlled the majority of the game, pitching six innings, allowing two hits, one run, walked three and struck out 12. Kase Kelly came in for the final innings where he struck out the only two batter he faced.
Ballard also sent two hurlers to the mound starting with Braxton Blakenship. The junior allowed seven hits, five runs, walked one and struck out two in 3.2 innings. Daniel Meinschein came in for the final 2.1 innings where he allowed two hits and walked three.
CRLS 2 0 0 3 0 0 X — 5-9-1
BLLR 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1-2-0
2B: CC — K. Perez 2, D. Jewell, K. Arnold
TB: CC — K. Perez 7, D. Jewell 3, K. Arnold 3, C. Wright 1, B. Sasseen 1; BM — K. Myatt 1, M. Nichols
RECORDS: Carlisle County (16-11); Ballard Memorial (14-11)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.