MURRAY — On Thursday night, the Carlisle County Comets traveled to Calloway County to face the Lakers on their home turf. Despite a late comeback from the Lakers, the Comets pulled off an 11-8 victory.
The visiting Comets jumped on the board first as Caysen Mitchell hit a fly ball, reaching on an error and allowing Justin Deweese to score. However, Calloway County returned the favor in the bottom of the first inning when Braden Pingle scored to tie it 1-1 on a Cadwell Turner single to left field.
The tie between the two teams did not last as the top half of the second inning began. Bradyn Williams singled to third base but would be caught in the attempt of stealing third base during Kenton Arnold’s at-bat. Koltyn Perez reached first base with two outs on an error that scored Dawson Draper. Perez scored on a Dylan Jewell single and made it 3-1.
Carlisle County plated two more runs as Jewell scored on a Josh Newsome single to right field. Newsome stole third base and scored to make it 5-1 before Calloway County collected the third out of the inning.
The Comets scored four runs in the top of the third inning. Brady Sasseen kicked off the inning, hitting a ground ball and reaching on an error. After being hit by the pitch, Williams made his way to first base, allowing Sasseen to advance to second base. Draper’s single to left field allowed Sasseen to plate Carlisle County’s sixth run of the game as Williams moved to second base. Williams scored again as Perez continued to remain strong offensively.
Although the Comets had a 9-1 lead, the Lakers got out of the top of the third inning without further damage. During the bottom half of the third inning, Calloway County plated two runs as Turner doubled to left field, scoring Pingel. Despite Gage Bazzel flying into a double play, Ty Weatherly scored to make 9-3 before ending the inning.
The bottom of the fourth inning belonged to the Lakers, chipping away at Carlisle County’s lead when Karsen Starks scored as Cuyler McDaniel grounded out to the mound. Conner Lockhart scored on a passed ball to make it 9-5, but Pingel and Weatherly were left stranded in the inning with two outs.
The Lakers added one more run in the bottom of the fifth when Starks hit a fly ball and reached on an error. Starks advanced to second base on the same play Lockhart scored, making it a 9-6 ballgame.
By the bottom of the sixth inning, Calloway County was able to make it uncomfortable for the visiting Comets. RBI singles by Bazzel and Lockhart made it a 9-8 game, but Carlisle County was not ready to wave the white flag as the top of the seventh began.
Arnold kicked off the inning with a double to center field, later scoring on Newsome’s fielder’s choice to shortstop. Both Arnold and Jewell scored to make it 11-8. However, during the bottom half of the inning, Calloway County could not produce enough offense to come back and walk off the game despite notable attempts from Lockhart, Starks, and McDaniels.
Perez earned the win for Carlisle County, throwing over five innings and striking out four. The freshman hurler allowed four hits, six runs, and four walks during his outing. Deweese came in for Perez and threw an inning and a half, striking out one while allowing three hits and two runs.
Carlisle County 1440002 — 11-15-3
Calloway County 1022120 — 8-7-7
WP: K Perez; LP: C Lockhart
2B: CRLS — K Arnold, K Perez; CCHS — C Turner, C Lockhart
TB: CRLS — D Jewell 3, K Arnold 3, K Perez 3, J Newsome 2, B Williams 2, J Deweese 2, B Sasseen 1, D Draper 1; CCHS — C Turner 4, C Lockhart 2, C Lockhart 1, K Starks 1, G Bazzel 1.
RECORDS: Carlisle County (3-2); Calloway County (1-2)
