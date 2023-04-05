Jarren Bruer

On Tuesday morning, Carlisle County’s Jarren Bruer hurls in the pitch during the 5-0 loss against the visiting Union City Golden Tornadoes at Edward Jones Field. Bruer threw over six innings, allowing five runs on seven hits, striking out 13, and walking one.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

In a battle until late innings, the Carlisle County Comets faced the Union City Golden Tornadoes at Edward Jones Field on the second day of games hosted by the McCracken County Mustang. After holding the Golden Tornadoes to zero runs for five innings, the Comets fell to Union City 5-0.

Jarren Bruer kept the Comets within reach of a victory, throwing over six innings of work on the bump. The senior surrendered five runs on seven hits, striking out 13 and walking one in the loss.

