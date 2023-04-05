In a battle until late innings, the Carlisle County Comets faced the Union City Golden Tornadoes at Edward Jones Field on the second day of games hosted by the McCracken County Mustang. After holding the Golden Tornadoes to zero runs for five innings, the Comets fell to Union City 5-0.
Jarren Bruer kept the Comets within reach of a victory, throwing over six innings of work on the bump. The senior surrendered five runs on seven hits, striking out 13 and walking one in the loss.
At the top of the sixth inning, Union City produced the first run of the game with one out. With three back-to-back singles, the Golden Tornadoes scored, making it 1-0. Despite the run, the Comets and Jarren Bruer escaped the inning with back-to-back strikeouts of Union City.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Bradyn Williams drew a walk. Unfortunately for Carlisle County, the team was unable to rally as Brady Sasseen grounded into a double play to end the inning.
The Golden Tornadoes continued to pressure the Comets with a one-out double to right field. The next batter, Copeland Chism, singled, allowing Luke Joslin to score and make it 2-0. Union City added two more runs in the inning as Carlisle County brought in Koltyn Perez in relief of Jarren Bruer on the mound.
Perez threw less than an inning and faced two batters.
Being down 5-0 in the bottom of the seventh, Carlisle County went down in order with a popout by Karter Hutchinson and back-to-back ground outs by Jarren Bruer and Jonah Bruer.
UNION CITY 5, CARLISLE COUNTY 0
UNION CITY 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 — 5-7-1
CARLISLE CO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0-5-2
2B: UCHS — Joslin; CCHS — K. Perez
TB: UCHS — Joslin 3, Cox 2, Chism 1, Searcy 1, Ragsdale 1; CCHS — D. Jewell 4, K. Perez 2, J. Bruer 1, J. Bruer 1
RECORDS: Union City (5-5); Carlisle County (5-5)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.