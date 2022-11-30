In an epic showdown between the St. Mary Vikings and visiting Carlisle County Comets on Tuesday, the contest came down to the game’s final seconds when the Comets gained control, defeating the Vikings with a 56-53 final.
Although the game was a fight until the final second, the St. Mary Vikings led from the first quarter and held the lead until an edge-of-your-seat moment by junior Bradyn Williams with a 3-point shot as the clock winded down to 24.5 seconds in the fourth quarter.
Williams led all scorers with a game-high tally of 19 points, 15 points coming from the 3-point line.
The Comets jumped on the board first, but the Vikings relied on the experience of Luke Sims, Owen Mikel, Brett Haas, and Daniel Willett to take an early lead. On the Carlisle County side of the scoreboard, Carter Burnett, Kenton Arnold, Zack Grogan, and Kylen King tied it as the first quarter ended, stalled at 12-12.
In the second quarter, Carlisle’s Williams began to dominate and control the court with his defense and offensive prowess. His first shot of the night came from the 3-point line, sending Carlisle fans into an uproar of excitement. Despite Koltyn Perez being perfect at the free throw line and a 3-point shot from Arnold, the Vikings led 28-26 going into the half with a buzzer-beating 3-point shot from Palmer Sims.
It was still all Viking in the third quarter, despite two 3-pointers from Williams and field goals from Kaden Bowles and Grogan. The senior Viking Willett showed leadership throughout the quarter, keeping his St. Mary program in the lead with six points of his own. Willett and the Vikings led 48-42 going into the final quarter.
As the fourth quarter played out, St. Mary continued to shine as Carlisle County’s aggression and attempts to take the lead landed them in foul trouble, with Luke Sims and Palmer Sims coming to the free throw line for the Vikings. In the contest, Luke Sims went six-for-six at the free throw line, while Palmer Sims went six-for-eight.
Carlisle County gained a 46-44 lead with Jonah Bruer at the free-throw line. However, St. Mary took back the lead with a 3-pointer by Mikel. The cat-and-mouse routine between the two teams continued as Palmer Sims continued to stand at the free-throw line.
With less than three minutes to play, free throw shots by Palmer Sims kept the Vikings in the lead, but Carlisle County was not done putting up a fight.
As time ticked to less than a minute, Carlisle County took a 53-52 lead over the Vikings. The plan for Carlisle was to get the ball back to Williams, and when the team did, the junior hit another 3-point shot with less than 30 seconds left to take a 56-53 lead over the Vikings, finalizing the victory.
The Vikings will travel to Hickman County on Friday night to match up against the Falcons. The Comets will head to Paducah Tilghman to face off against the Blue Tornado in Tilghman’s home opener.
CARLISLE CO 12 14 12 18 — 56
ST. MARY 12 16 14 11 — 53
CARLISLE CO: B. Williams 19, Z. Grogan 10, K. Arnold 7, J. Bruer 5, C. Burnett, 5, K. Bowles 4, K. King 4, K. Perez 2. FIELD GOALS: 13 (Z. Grogan 3, J. Bruer 2, K. King 2, K. Arnold 2, C. Burnett 2, K. Bowles 2). 3-POINTERS: 7 (B. Williams 5, K. Arnold, Z. Grogan). FREE THROWS: 9/11. RECORD: 1-0
ST. MARY: L. Sims 15, P. Sims 13, B. Haas 9, D. Willett 9, O. Mikel 7. FIELD GOALS: 15 (B. Haas 4, D. Willett 4, L. Sims 3, O. Mikel 2, P. Sims 2). 3-POINTERS: 3 (L. Sims, O. Mikel, P. Sims). FREE THROWS: 14/21. RECORD: 1-1
CARLISLE COUNTY 62, ST. MARY 22
On Tuesday night, the Carlisle County Lady Comets kicked off the program’s 2022-23 season on the road with a sharp and skillful 62-22 victory over the St. Mary Lady Vikings.
Under the guidance of head coach Ember Wright, Carlisle County did not waste a single second in the first quarter against St. Mary. The trio of eighth-grader Macee Hogancamp, junior Kiera Whitaker, and senior Malle McGee quickly elevated the score against the Lady Vikings.
By the end of the second quarter, the Lady Comets led the Lady Vikings with a 28-point difference. Despite the Lady Vikings being down early, the team continued to work with leadership from senior Kaitlynn Burrus and sophomore Olivia Lorch, who were members of the last Viking team to compete in the 2020-21 season.
Hogancamp shined on the court in her first game of the season, leading all scorers with 28 points while collecting 18 rebounds. From start to finish, the young Comet displayed a natural talent, commanding the court like an experienced program member.
During the third quarter, Carlisle County continued to elevate the score against their opponent, although the Lady Vikings put up a fight with defense from Burrus and two field goals by Lorch. However, The Lady Vikings needed more than the aggression and control by Burrus and Lorch in the quarter to make a wave against the Lady Comets.
The Lady Vikings showed promise in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 points, as did the victorious Comets. However, St. Mary’s Caroline Crider and Ellie Roof shined in the final quarter, collecting field goals in the loss.
Carlisle County’s MacKenzie Terry, Whitaker, McGee, and Gracyn Edging joined in on the scoring with teammate Hogancamp in the final quarter, pushing the Lady Comets passed 60 points.
The Lady Comets will travel to Paducah Tilghman on Friday night for a 6 p.m. start time. St. Mary will also be on the road Friday night, traveling to Hickman County to face the Lady Falcons.
CARLISLE CO 18 18 16 10 — 62
ST. MARY 1 7 4 10 — 22
CARLISLE CO: M. Hogancamp 28, K. Whitaker 13, M. McGee 7, G. Edging 6, A. Jones 4, A. Warren 2, M. Terry 2. FIELD GOALS: 22 (M. Hogancamp 14, K. Whitaker 3, M. McGee 2, G. Edging 1, A. Warren 1, M. Terry 1). 3-POINTERS: 4 (K. Whitaker, M. McGee, A. Jones, G. Edging). FREE THROWS: 6/16. RECORD: 1-0
ST. MARY: O. Lorch 6, C. Crider 4, K. Burrus 4, E. Roof 4, V. Becker 2, C. Fleming 1, K. O’Neill 1. FIELD GOALS: 8 (O. Lorch 3, C. Crider 2, E. Roof 2, V. Becker. 3-POINTERS: 0. FREE THROWS: 6/13. RECORD: 1-1.
