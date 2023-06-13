Carlisle County Comets

The Carlisle County Comets traveled to St. Louis and competed against the Flora (IL) Wolves at Busch Stadium. The nine-inning contest ended in a 0-0 tie, with the Comets striking out 16 of 33 batters, only giving up one walk and three hits.

 Photo courtesy of Ember Wright

On Sunday, the Carlisle County Comets traveled to St. Louis to compete at the prestigious Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals. The Comets faced the Flora Wolves from Flora, Illinois, in a nine-inning battle that resulted in a 0-0 contest.

With the program selling almost 700 tickets to the St. Louis Cardinals game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, the Comets had the opportunity to return to the stadium as they did in 2016 and 2019.

