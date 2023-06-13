On Sunday, the Carlisle County Comets traveled to St. Louis to compete at the prestigious Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals. The Comets faced the Flora Wolves from Flora, Illinois, in a nine-inning battle that resulted in a 0-0 contest.
With the program selling almost 700 tickets to the St. Louis Cardinals game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, the Comets had the opportunity to return to the stadium as they did in 2016 and 2019.
“First off, we would like to thank our community for supporting us,” head coach Hunter Burge said. “We sold nearly 700 tickets so the boys could enjoy the experience of playing at Busch Stadium. It was our third time, and each was memorable for the players.”
The pitching staff for Carlisle County collected 16 strikeouts while facing 33 batters. Caysen Mitchell, Ashton Spurr, Jarren Bruer, Dylan Jewell, Jonah Bruer, Jayden Bruer, and Brennan O’Neill appeared on the mound. The Comet hurlers only allowed three hits and one walk.
“It was an awesome sendoff for longtime Comet battery Jarren and Dylan. Each collected a base hit. Jewell worked a scoreless fifth inning,” Burge said. “Then, Bruer and Jewell left the field together with a standing ovation from the Comet fans in the top of the ninth after Bruer threw two scoreless with three strikeouts and zero hits.”
Jarren Bruer will head to Southeast Missouri State University in the fall to continue his academic and athletic career.
Jarren Bruer, Koltyn Perez, Kase Kelly, Caleb Thompson, and Jewell collected hits on the Major League diamond for Carlisle’s five hits. Perez, Jewell, Thompson, and Caysen Mitchell drew walks against the Wolves.
The Comets finished the 2023 season with a historic run in the First Region tournament, making it to the final four — recording the team’s first regional tournament win since 1992. With an outstanding group, Carlisle County finished with a 24-13 win-loss record. In addition, the group appeared in their fifth All-A Championship in the school’s history.
