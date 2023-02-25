CARLISLE COUNTY — On Friday night, the Carlisle County Comets hosted the Hickman County Falcons in the First District Championship, wrapping up district tournament play ahead of next week’s CFSB First Region tournament. In the 40th anniversary year of the Comets going to the state championship, the Comets claimed the district with a 69-54 victory over the Falcons.
The first quarter was all Carlisle County’s offense, with Zack Grogan, Carter Burnett, and Bradyn Williams taking care of business early. The Comets went on a 6-0 run before Hickman County’s first basket fell perfectly. However, the Comets set the tone for the night as the crowded Carlisle County gym echoed so loudly that spectators arriving late could hear the chants and cheers outside.
Burnett, who controlled the court for the Comets, led all scorers in the title matchup with a game-high 30 points, 12 coming from 3-pointers.
By the end of the first quarter, tensions began to show in tight quarters as Carlisle County led 19-12, and Hickman County remained within striking distance of the lead. However, Burnett continued to shine, going head-to-head with Hickman County’s DJ Burgdolf and Walker McClanahan in an offensive showdown, leading Carlisle County to have an edge by halftime with a 41-27 lead.
Burgdolf and McClanahan led all scorers for Hickman County with 14 points apiece in the matchup.
The second half of the contest results with both teams finding themselves with fouls and fiery tempers, both eyeing the district title as time closed in. With Burnett continuing to dominate, the Comets moved to a 15-point difference by the end of the third quarter, leading 51-36.
The fourth quarter was filled with timeouts and fouls as Hickman County attempted to slow the contest and break Carlisle County’s fast-paced momentum. Hickman County moved closer to the Comet lead but could not erase the missed shots from the first half, which gave Carlisle County the advantage.
With 3:50 left to play, Hickman County called a timeout to regroup and devise a plan to keep themselves in it, down by 12 points with time running out to jump ahead. However, as Carlisle County’s explosive offense continued, the point difference moved to 14 points, allowing the Comets to celebrate by removing starters with 21.0 seconds left in the contest.
A missed shot by Hickman County allowed the Comets to regain possession as the clock ran out, signaling to the gymnasium that Carlisle County’s final game on their home court ended in a district championship.
FIRST DISTRICT TOURNAMENT TEAM
Carlisle County: Carter Burnett, Bradyn Williams, Kenton Arnold, Zack Grogan
Hickman County: Eli Prince, Walker McClanahan, DJ Burgdolf
Fulton County: Omarion Pierce, Tristan Kinney, Jayden Smith, Willie Campbell
Fulton City: Isaiah Kimble, Jamar Martin
CARLISLE COUNTY 69, HICKMAN COUNTY 54
HICKMAN COUNTY 12 15 9 18 — 54
CARLISLE COUNTY 19 22 10 18 — 69
HICKMAN COUNTY: W. McClanahan 14, D. Burgdolf 14, E. Prince 9, I. Pettit 9, A. Burpo 6, A. Newton 2. FIELD GOALS: 17 (W. McClanahan 4, I. Pettit 4, E. Prince 4, D. Burgdolf 3, A. Newton, A. Burpo). 3-POINTERS: 5 (W. McClanahan 2, D. Burgdolf 2, A. Burpo). FREE THROWS: 5/10. RECORD: 14-15.
CARLISLE COUNTY: C. Burnett 30, Z. Grogan 16, B. Williams 11, K. Arnold 9, K. Bowles 3. FIELD GOALS: 14 (C. Burnett 6, Z. Grogan 5, K. Arnold 2, B. Williams). 3-POINTERS: 9 (C. Burnett 4, B. Williams 2, K. Bowles, K. Arnold, Z. Grogan). FREE THROWS: 12/17. RECORD: 16-14.
