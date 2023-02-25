CARLISLE COUNTY — On Friday night, the Carlisle County Comets hosted the Hickman County Falcons in the First District Championship, wrapping up district tournament play ahead of next week’s CFSB First Region tournament. In the 40th anniversary year of the Comets going to the state championship, the Comets claimed the district with a 69-54 victory over the Falcons.

The first quarter was all Carlisle County’s offense, with Zack Grogan, Carter Burnett, and Bradyn Williams taking care of business early. The Comets went on a 6-0 run before Hickman County’s first basket fell perfectly. However, the Comets set the tone for the night as the crowded Carlisle County gym echoed so loudly that spectators arriving late could hear the chants and cheers outside.

