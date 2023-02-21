Keaton Arnold

Carlisle County junior Keaton Arnold goes up for the layup on his way to a team high 17 points in the Comets 75-40 win over the Fulton City Bulldogs on Monday night.

 BY JARED JENSEN | The Sun

Carlisle County took care of business on their home floor on Monday night as the hosts of the First District tournament. They took on Fulton City in the semifinal round, defeating the Bulldogs 75-40.

The Comets came out in full force from the tip, ready to run and looking to put up points fast. They got out to an early 10-2 run, but costly mistakes due to their fast pace kept them from racking up the score much more. Fulton City was able to answer and stop the run, making it a 12-8 ball game with just under three minutes to play in the opening frame.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In