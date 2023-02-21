Carlisle County took care of business on their home floor on Monday night as the hosts of the First District tournament. They took on Fulton City in the semifinal round, defeating the Bulldogs 75-40.
The Comets came out in full force from the tip, ready to run and looking to put up points fast. They got out to an early 10-2 run, but costly mistakes due to their fast pace kept them from racking up the score much more. Fulton City was able to answer and stop the run, making it a 12-8 ball game with just under three minutes to play in the opening frame.
Carlisle would bounce back though, holding a 17-11 lead after the first eight minutes of play.
“It was a struggle at times, we missed some shots early that we typically hit,” Carlisle County head coach Brian O’Neill said. “We had a lot of first round jitters, we have a lot of guys that haven’t been in this situation. We only have two kids that played in the district tournament last year.”
O’Neill says that despite his team being inexperienced in district tournament play, he is happy with how his team played.
“Even though we were favored (to win) we still had some nerves but we were able to get out and build the lead and get a lot of our guys on the floor,” O’Neill said.
A total of 11 Comets contributed to the final 75 points, 26 of which came from bench players.
The Comets quickly built up to a 25-11 lead before the Bulldogs could put another point on the board, and after two straight buckets from Isaiah Kimble and Jacob Madding, the Comets would go on another 8-0 run. They ended the first half with a healthy 35-17 lead and some opportunity to get younger guys involved.
“We definitely have balanced scoring,” O’Neill said. “All four of our guards have led us in scoring in one way or another, all of them in double figures, tonight just happened to be Keaton (Arnold).”
Carlisle County continued to play their fast paced game into the second half which took it’s tole on the Bulldogs, resulting in the lead slipping away even further. Fulton County was able to slow the pace down a bit though by taking multiple trips to the free throw line. Out of their 11 third quarter points, seven came from the charity tripe, but a total of seven trips were taken for another five missed opportunities.
A 21-11 third quarter sealed the deal for the hosts as they took a 56-28 lead going into the final frame and secured a spot in the championship game and a trip to the First Region tournament with a a 75-40 win.
Looking ahead at who they might play in the championship game, O’Neill says it’s hard to say what style of play is going to be needed to win.
“We’ve played both Hickman and Fulton County where it’s been fast paced and also grind it out,” O’Neill said. “But we’ve been able to play both ways and we are going to need to do that on Friday no matter who we play.”
Coach O’Neill and his team will await to see who they will face in the First District Championship on Friday. The contest between Hickman County and Fulton County will take place on Tuesday also at Carlisle County High School at 7:30 p.m.
Carlisle County 17 18 21 19 — 75
Fulton City 11 6 11 12 — 40
CC: K. Arnold 17, C. Burnett 10, B. Williams 8, K. Bowles 8, H. McBride 7, J. Burgess 3, K. Perez 3, K. King 3, J. Williams 2, W. Rickard 2
FC: Jamar Martin 14, I. Kimble 9, J. Madding 8, Jamal Martin 4, C. Morris 4, T. Ware 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.