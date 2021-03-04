LOUISVILLE
As the days dwindle down to a precious few, with the final week of college basketball season upon us and Selection Sunday looming in less than two weeks, it’s crunch time for teams with NCAA Tournament hopes, realistic or otherwise.
Everybody connected with the sport, it seems — coaches, players, fans, media — is consumed by bubbles, brackets, seeding, who’s rising, who’s falling, who’s in, who’s out.
Everyone, that is, except Chris Mack.
However, the Louisville coach has never been one to analyze the big picture, publicly at least. So it wasn’t a surprise when a question I asked on Mack’s teleconference Tuesday about his team’s position heading into its final two games elicited this response:
“I don’t care about that stuff. Where we stand on March 2 is irrelevant. Where we stand on March 9 will be a lot more important. So we have to worry about the task at hand and not all the shifting sands of teams winning and losing and scoreboard watching. Go out and earn it and try to win games against really good teams.”
U of L (13-5, 8-4 in ACC) was scheduled to face two of those really good teams this week, taking on No. 22 Virginia Tech (15-5, 9-4) Wednesday then hosting No. 21 Virginia (15-6, 11-4) on Saturday.
But the ACC announced late Tuesday afternoon that the Tech game had been canceled due to a COVID-19 contact tracing in the Hokies’ program. That was a significant blow for the Cards, who had hoped to notch only their second win over a Quadrant I team and improve their paper-thin resume.
Moving on, since Mack refuses to entertain any discussion about where the Cardinals stand, I will do the honors.
First, U of L’s two wins last week, against Notre Dame and Duke, failed to impress anyone. The Cards went into the week listed at No. 48 in the NCAA’s NET rankings; Tuesday they were No. 46. And they didn’t budge in Joe Lunardi’s ESPN Bracketology, continuing to reside in the Last Four Byes category and pegged as a 10 seed if they make the 64-team field. They are also slotted at a 10th seed by Bracketmatrix.com. The next most popular seed is No. 8.
A 10th seed, or even an eighth, would make Louisville’s tourney path extremely difficult. As a 10, U of L would meet a No. 7 in the first game. A win would in all probability bring on a No. 2 seed. As an 8, the opponents would be a No. 9 followed by, presumably, a No. 1.
So the Cards have work to do. They also have opportunity, but one less than they figured on. In the double bubble battle in Cameron Indoor Saturday, U of L’s 80-73 win was its first in five tries against Quadrant I foes. With the cancellation of the Tech game, it now has just one more shot at a Quad I victory to raise its profile and set it up for seed advancement via a deep run in the ACC Tournament.
Even Mack admitted that opportunities are at hand and acknowledged the opportunities at hand prior to the cancellation.
“We’re playing tier-one opponents, teams that have had a great season,” he said. “Teams that are going to be a challenge. This isn’t another game. I mean the games you play in March are a lot more meaningful when you put yourself in a position that both Virginia Tech and we have. So that’s great. You want to play for something, it’s what you work for all season.
“We have a young team and we try to educate them what they’re playing for. And then how the results pan out in the larger context, all that stuff will fall into place.”
With Tech out of the picture, at stake for the Cards against Virginia besides the NCAA implications is a possible double bye in the ACC tourney March 9-13 in Greensboro, N.C., that goes to the top four finishers in the regular season. Although U of L is in fourth place at 8-4 and is still mathematically alive for the championship, it’s highly unlikely to catch league-leading Florida State (11-3), whose remaining two games are against Boston College (4-13, 2-9) at home and Notre Dame (9-13, 6-10) on the road. But a double bye is certainly well within reach.
Because of the disparity in the number of ACC games played by each team, the final standings will be determined by winning percentage. By that standard, seven teams are fighting for the double bye — FSU (10-3, .769); Virginia (12-4, .750); Virginia Tech (9-4, .692); U of L (8-4, .666); Clemson (9-5, .642); North Carolina (9-6, 600) and Georgia Tech (9-6, .600).
Because of two long pauses that ultimately resulted in six games being canceled, U of L will have played the second-fewest games of any league team at 13. Only Boston College (12) has played fewer. Duke, Miami and NC State got in the most, with 18 each.
With Malik Williams sidelined again for the rest of the season, Mack said it will mean increased roles for Withers, Jalen Johnson and possibly little-used 6-11 freshman Gabe Wiznitzer against Virginia and in the ACC Tournament.
”Every position alters the next,” Mack said. “Everything affects everything. I think JJ and Gabe, while they’re not Malik, they can certainly help us and we’re gonna need them in the remaining games. How much time that equates to, I don’t know yet. But we’re gonna give those guys, specifically JJ first, a crack at being out there and helping us around the basket interior-wise.”
