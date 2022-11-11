On Wednesday, the St. Louis Cardinals announced the 26th Winter Warm-Up is returning to Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village on January 14-16, 2023, and is hosted by the Cardinals and Cardinals Care, the team’s charity foundation.
Fans who purchase Winter Warm-Up tickets can enjoy access to family-friendly activities, including a tour of the Cardinals Clubhouse and admission to the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum. The Clubhouse tour is an opportunity for diehard fans that only happens during the annual WWU weekend.
Unlike previous years, fans will have the option to purchase single-day tickets for the event.
While at the newly reimagined event, fans can enjoy live auctions from the Main Stage in Bally Sports Live!, autographs in the Budweiser Brewhouse, Crown Room, and PBR, along with special presentations at Cardinals Nations. Busch Stadium will also serve as the site for the Silent Auction display, autograph stations, and the Cardinals Care Store. In addition, it will have an exhibit hall for fans to find a variety of memorabilia.
Three-day weekend tickets and hotel packages will be available starting Friday, November 25th. Autograph tickets will go on sale in mid-December, and single-day tickets will be released during the first week of January.
