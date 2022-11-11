On Wednesday, the St. Louis Cardinals announced the 26th Winter Warm-Up is returning to Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village on January 14-16, 2023, and is hosted by the Cardinals and Cardinals Care, the team’s charity foundation.

Fans who purchase Winter Warm-Up tickets can enjoy access to family-friendly activities, including a tour of the Cardinals Clubhouse and admission to the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum. The Clubhouse tour is an opportunity for diehard fans that only happens during the annual WWU weekend.

