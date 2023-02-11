On Friday evening, Mayfield honored their seniors with senior night. The night was originally scheduled to be a doubleheader but with the cancellation of the girls game, only the boys played. The Lady Cardinals that were honored were Emma Morris and Addaley Smith. Prior to the game, Smith also received a ball for her 500th career rebound on Feb. 4. Novi Barnes, Nolan Fulton, Sam Stone, Drayden Treas and Jonah Watson were the honored Cardinals before their matchup with Cairo, IL.
The Cardinals that were honored in pregame were the players they came in as freshman in head coach Payton Croft’s first season at Mayfield.
“They’re a special group,” Croft said. “Great kids, a lot of character. They’ve really set the standard for our program and where we’re trying to go. For them to be able to get a win tonight on senior night, and it to be their 20th win, for me that was special to be able to see.”
Mayfield opened the game with their five seniors as the starters and went up 6-0 and forced a Pilots timeout early in the first quarter. Out of the timeout, the Cardinals started to create a lot of turnovers and blocked multiple shots leading to easy baskets. They pushed their lead up to 20-0 and forced another first quarter timeout by the Pilots. By the end of the quarter, the Cardinals were on top 36-0.
The second quarter was a lot of the same for the Cardinals as they carried a 47-3 lead into halftime.
Mayfield continued their dominant play into the second half as well. They went on to win the game 78-21. The Cardinals were able to rest their regular rotation for the entire second half. With the regular rotation on the bench, they were up cheering for their teammates that haven’t had as much playing time.
”We’re all one team, we’re all one family,” Croft said. “Our kids do a great job of pushing each other, cheering for each other, respecting each other, just being great teammates and leaders.”
CAI: V. Tuck 7, M. Childs 6, J. Johnson 5, J. Whitaker 3.
MAY: S. Stone 11, J. Watson 11, K. Morton 11, C. Gibson 10, B. Dabney 6, O. Webb 5, N. Fulton 4, B. Pate, N. Barnes 3, B. Morris 2, J. Cash 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.