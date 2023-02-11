On Friday evening, Mayfield honored their seniors with senior night. The night was originally scheduled to be a doubleheader but with the cancellation of the girls game, only the boys played. The Lady Cardinals that were honored were Emma Morris and Addaley Smith. Prior to the game, Smith also received a ball for her 500th career rebound on Feb. 4. Novi Barnes, Nolan Fulton, Sam Stone, Drayden Treas and Jonah Watson were the honored Cardinals before their matchup with Cairo, IL.

The Cardinals that were honored in pregame were the players they came in as freshman in head coach Payton Croft’s first season at Mayfield.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In