Mayfield High School boasted a packed house on Friday night as the First Region All “A” classic boys semifinal games took place. Closing out the night and determining who would face Murray in the championship game was a high tempo game between Mayfield High School and Ballard Memorial. As Third District opponents, the Cardinals and Bombers know each other’s games well and it showed on Friday with Mayfield pulling out the 61-51 victory.
This same matchup took place just a week earlier when Mayfield hosted Ballard. The home team won that contest in a 66-45 decision.
Despite the Bombers taking an early 4-0 lead, the first half way nearly all Mayfield, as they worked the ball to the open man and put points on the board with ease. Sam Stone got the tempo rolling with an early dunk to let the Bombers know they meant business. Mayfield snagged their first lead at the 2:38 mark, 8-6, but couldn’t shake Ballard just yet as Jace Birney sank a corner three to put the Bombers back up 9-8. Regaining possession, Mayfield rode that momentum to close out the quarter 14-9 in preparation for their best quarter of the night.
“I thought the first half we did what we needed to do,” Mayfield head coach Patyon Croft said. “We followed our game plan well. Ballard is a tough basketball team and they are really well coached, but we followed that game plan to have a 15-point lead at the half.”
A 22-12 second quarter put the Cardinals into that 15-point lead at the break in large part to a strong rebounding game to give themselves second change points. Stone dominated in the paint and added a deep three in the first half to score 13 points in the first half.
Coming out of the break, the Bombers kicked their defense up a notch, keeping Stone from scoring the entire third quarter and hold Mayfield to just nine points. This helped boost their offensive confidence to put up 18 points in the third quarter alone thanks to a pair of 3-pointers by Jamison Smith and Birney.
“We knew in the second half we would have to come out in the first three minutes but we got into some foul trouble and they (Ballard) forced us to change what we were doing and how we had to go about it so credit to them,” Croft said. “But, at the same time credit to our games because they didn’t fold and kept battling to close it out.”
With a 45-39 difference in favor of Mayfield to start the final eight minutes of play, the Bombers continued to put a full court pressure on Mayfield. The Cardinals were able to adapt to that defensive pressure and found ways to get to the basket and draw fouls to take many trips to the charity stripe. Brajone Dabney made five of his 11 total points from the foul line in the fourth quarter alone as Mayfield took 14 total free throws in the final eight minutes, making eight.
Ballard Memorial was able to stay within six points of Mayfield throughout the final quarter of play, taking advantage of a few missed Cardinal free throws to inch a little bit closed to the lead. Mayfield, however stayed poised to close out the win 61-51 to advance to the First Region All “A” Classic Championship game.
Mayfield was led in scoring by Stones 18 points. Dabney followed with 11, Nolan Fulton had 10, Owen Webb had eight, Braden Morris and Brayden Pate each had five, with Jonah Watson and Demarcco Gammons adding two each.
Birney led Ballard Memorial with 23 points, Kameron English had 13, Smith had seven and Keaton Overstreet had six.
