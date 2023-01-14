Sam Stone

Mayfield senior Sam Stone throws down a dunk in the early minutes of the Mayfield victory over Ballard Memorial 61-51 on Friday night. Stone ended the night with 18 points to lead the Cardinals.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

Mayfield High School boasted a packed house on Friday night as the First Region All “A” classic boys semifinal games took place. Closing out the night and determining who would face Murray in the championship game was a high tempo game between Mayfield High School and Ballard Memorial. As Third District opponents, the Cardinals and Bombers know each other’s games well and it showed on Friday with Mayfield pulling out the 61-51 victory.

This same matchup took place just a week earlier when Mayfield hosted Ballard. The home team won that contest in a 66-45 decision.

