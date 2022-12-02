Sendoff

The Mayfield Cardinals football team was sent off to Lexington with a pep rally on Thursday afternoon as the team hopes to bring back a state championship trophy for the school.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

The last time the Mayfield Cardinals lost a football game was November 26, 2021 against Beechwood 38-7, in the Class 2A State Semifinals. Fast forward more than a year and the Cardinals will face the Tigers yet again, this time for a state title.

Both teams have a lot riding on this game. For Mayfield, a win on Friday would cap off a perfect 15-0 season, bring a state championship back to western Kentucky, their 13th in school history and get revenge on their last defeat. For Beechwood, a win on Friday would be their third straight state championship title and 17th in school history.

