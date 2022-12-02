The last time the Mayfield Cardinals lost a football game was November 26, 2021 against Beechwood 38-7, in the Class 2A State Semifinals. Fast forward more than a year and the Cardinals will face the Tigers yet again, this time for a state title.
Both teams have a lot riding on this game. For Mayfield, a win on Friday would cap off a perfect 15-0 season, bring a state championship back to western Kentucky, their 13th in school history and get revenge on their last defeat. For Beechwood, a win on Friday would be their third straight state championship title and 17th in school history.
These two teams are anything but strangers to one another, having met eight times before dating back to 2002. The Cardinals have the upper hand on the series, claiming seven wins over the Tigers. But the most recent meeting is what has been on the minds of Mayfield head coach Joe Morris, his coaching staff and their players since last November.
“We’ve watched that game several times,” Morris said. “Several times in the off season, saw what they did and saw what we needed to do if we ever played those guys again. Of course we’ve watched it several times this week and we are just excited to be playing.”
Friday’s trip to Kroger Field in Lexington, KY will be the 25th time that the Cardinals will have played for a State Championship, with their last win dating back to 2015. That title came against Newport Central Catholic with a score of 17-7. Since then, Mayfield has been back to Kroger Field three times (2017, 2018, 2019), coming back as sate runners up each time.
Looking at the numbers, the Cardinals and Eagles match up fairly evenly. Mayfield (14-0) has 2,464 rushing yards and 2,100 passing yards, while Beechwood (13-1) has thrown for 2,729 yards and ran for 2,377.
On the defensive side of the ball, Mayfield has held their opponents to 1,184 rushing yards and 1,133 passing yards, and Beechwood has allowed 1,092 rushing and 1,013 passing yards.
“There are going to be two great football teams on the field,” Morris said. “We’ve just got to keep playing through the adversity when things hit because it’s going to with two great teams. We’ve also got to take care of the ball, last time we turned over the ball four times in the first half and you’re just not going to beat Beechwood turning the ball over.”
“Our kids are ready, we’re excited to roll and hopefully we can bring home a trophy,” Morris said.
Friday’s Championship game is set for 3 p.m. CT at Kroger Field in Lexington.
