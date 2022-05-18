For the first time since 2016, the Mayfield Cardinals are Third District champions.
Despite dropping both regular season contests to crosstown rival Graves County, the Cardinals jumped on the Eagles early on Tuesday night and never looked back.
Led by sophomore first baseman Austin Ellis and senior Ben Gloyd, the Cardinals took down Graves County, 7-5, to secure their first district title in six years.
Ellis went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one run while Gloyd went 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
The Eagles picked up where they left off in their 3-2 win over Ballard Memorial on Monday night, taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the first as a pair of Cardinal errors allowed freshman Gage Munsell and sophomore Drake Defreitas to come around to score.
Following a scoreless home half of the first, the Mayfield bats came alive in the bottom of the second.
Ellis led off the inning with a solo blast to right field and this opened the offensive floodgates.
The Cardinals rattled off four RBI singles in the inning to open up a sizable 6-2 lead over the Eagles.
Both sides remained quiet over the next three innings as pitchers began to settle in.
Graves County used the long ball to cut its deficit in the top of the sixth as sophomore Hayden Thompson crushed a two-run shot to left and freshman Coby Mullins followed with a solo home run two batters later, cutting the Mayfield lead to one, 6-5.
The Cardinals got one run back in the bottom of the sixth as junior Ben Hite scored on a wild pitch, putting Mayfield ahead 7-5 with a half inning to play.
Despite allowing the first two batters to reach base safely, Mayfield closed things out in dramatic fashion as sophomore Ethan Kemp struck out the side, securing the Cardinals’ first district title since 2016.
Mayfield and Graves County will each advance to the upcoming First Region tournament.
