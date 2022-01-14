MAYFIELD — Following a break last season due to a semifinal loss to St. Mary, the Mayfield Cardinals are headed back to the First Region All “A” Classic championship game in Mayfield.
Led by sophomore guard Brajone Dabney’s 15 points and junior big man Sam Stone’s 14 point, nine rebound night, the Cardinals knocked off Carlisle County, 60-51, on Friday evening, earning their third trip to the All “A” finale in four seasons.
“Everybody had a role tonight, and when we have three guys in double figures, we stand a great chance to win basketball games,” Mayfield head coach Payton Croft said. “We’re not just crazy talented across the board, so we have to do all of the little things and our kids have accepted that and they’re working to do those things.”
Mayfield received a full team effort in the win over Carlisle County as sophomore guard Braydon Pate knocked down three triples and junior guard Jonah Watson delivered big minutes off the bench.
Junior forward Nolan Fulton continued to do his thing on both ends of the floor, tallying 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks for the Cardinals.
In addition to Dabney’s big scoring night, the sophomore guard also kept Carlisle County leading scorer Garret Hayden at bay in the first half, holding him to just six points.
Hayden would finish the night with a game-high 25 points but this would prove to be the Comets’ only source of offense in the second half as the Cardinals managed to avoid collapse despite a dismal 12-26 night at the charity stripe.
Mayfield will look to regroup quickly as it faces another tall task Saturday afternoon in the championship game against Murray.
The Cardinals will take on the Tigers at 4 p.m. in the boys First Region All “A” championship at Mayfield High School.
Carlisle 10 15 13 13 51
Mayfield 12 10 18 20 60
Carlisle: Hayden 25, Keeling 8, Burnett 5, Newsome 5, Martin 4, Oliver 4.
Field goals: 22. 3-pointers: 4 (Pate (3) and Webb). Rebs: 29. Asts: 9. TO: 9. Free throws: 12-26. Fouls: 15. Record: 9-4.
Mayfield: Dabney 15, Stone 14, Fulton 11, Pate 9, Webb 7, Gammons 2, Watson 2.
Field goals: 18. 3-pointers: 3 (Hayden (2) and Burnett). Rebs: 25. Asts: 6. TO: 8. Free throws: 12-19. Fouls: 18. Record: 8-2.
Tigers trample Vikings, earn trip to All ‘a’ championshipThe Murray Tigers cruised to their fourth consecutive trip to the First Region All “A” Classic championship game on Friday night, defeating St. Mary in convincing fashion, 68-23.
It was an odd night for Murray as star point guard Grant Whitaker scored just two points.
This wasn’t due to injury or rest.
The Tigers just churned out a full team effort against the Vikings.
Senior guard Caleb Gill led all scorers, pouring in 17 points while sophomore forward Lincoln English and freshman guard Kobe Watson finished with 13 apiece.
Due to incoming inclement weather on Saturday night, the championship games of the boys and girls First Region All “A” Classic have been moved up to the afternoon.
The girls will now play at 2 p.m. with the boys game to follow.
Murray will take on the Mayfield Cardinals in the boys championship game at 4 p.m. at Mayfield High School
St. Mary 2 4 10 7 23
Murray 20 18 16 14 68
St. Mary: Sims 8, Willett 6, Mikel 5, Haas 2, Quigley 2.
Field goals: 9. 3-pointers: 1(Mikel). Rebs: 13. Asts: 3. TO: 16. Free throws: 4-8. Fouls: 10. Record: 7-9.
Murray: Gill 17, English 13, Watson 13, Carman 7, May 6, Boggess 5, Wilson 3, Whitaker 2, Wyatt 2.
Field goals: 15. 3-pointers: 7 (Gill (3), Watson (3) and Boggess). Rebs: 20. Asts: 17. TO: 8. Free throws: 11-15. Fouls: 13. Record: 13-2.
