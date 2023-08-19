Mayfield picked up the 2023 season right where they left off Friday night when they played host to the Battle of the Birds against crosstown rivals, the Graves County Eagles. Mayfield got the best of yet another rivalry contest with a 42-7 final score, making it a 15-game win streak over the Eagles.

The Cardinals proved that they have many offensive weapons to choose from amongst their talented roster, as five different athletes found the end zone.

