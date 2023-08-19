Mayfield picked up the 2023 season right where they left off Friday night when they played host to the Battle of the Birds against crosstown rivals, the Graves County Eagles. Mayfield got the best of yet another rivalry contest with a 42-7 final score, making it a 15-game win streak over the Eagles.
The Cardinals proved that they have many offensive weapons to choose from amongst their talented roster, as five different athletes found the end zone.
“We’ve got a lot of weapons we think,” Mayfield head coach Joe Morris said. “It’s what we want to do, share the ball. We’ve got Brajone Dabney, we’ve got Jutoriaus Starks, Mehki Dumas ran the ball good, Diego Torres made three or four good catches. We just like that we have so many different guys so that our opponents can’t key in on just one of us.”
While it was the offense that stood out for the Cardinals, it was the defense all around that kept both teams on their toes. A total of three forced punts, a turnover on downs, a fumble in the red zone and an interception to the 2-yard line led to a 21-0 halftime score with the Cardinals on top.
“We knew upfront that they (Graves County) were good,” Morris said. “They have a good running back, they have a solid quarterback and receivers, we knew it and our kids knew it. Give them credit, they made some really good third down plays, kept drives alive and kept our offense off the field.”
After being forced to punt early in the game, Mayfield’s Braden Morris picked off Eagles quarterback Kaden Gregory, to give the Cardinals the ball back at their offensive 43 yard line. A 36-yard touchdown pass followed from Zane Cartwright to Malik Kirby for the early 7-0 lead with 4:15 to play in the opening quarter.
Another pair of punts from both teams kept everyone on their toes as the rivalry ensued. Mayfield was able to capitalize with Morris adding the second score of the night, going the distance for an 89-yard TD catch with 5:18 to play in the opening half.
A series involving a Xavier Biggers interception, followed by a Cardinal fumble at their own 4-yard line and another Mayfield interception, this time by Carter Morris, made way for Starks to put his mark on the game. He capitalized on the quick back-and-forth turnover series with a 2-yard punch into the end zone for the 21-0 lead with two minutes left in the half.
Mayfield came out in the second looking to make quick work offensively to rack up the score. Despite a holding penalty that pushed them back 10 yards, the Cardinals were able to score with 9:34 to go in the third when Ian Williams marched his way up the middle for a short 2-yard TD for the 28-0 score.
The duo of Cole Katzman and Lincoln Acree came alive for the Eagles from there. The two combined for 258 yards for Graves County out of their 294 total yards on the night. Their first trip to the red zone came at the 8:17 mark of the third quarter courtesy of Katzman. He would follow it up with a 4-yard TD run with 6:09 to play for the 28-7 score.
From there it was all Mayfield, adding another touchdown before the third quarter came to an end courtesy of a five yarder by Starks as the Cardinals played a speedy pickup offense.
Dumas came in big to start the final quarter, controlling nearly an entire possession himself and capping it off with a TD from the one to get the final touchdown with 9:45 still to play.
Katzman continued to show out for the Eagles, gaining first down after first down, but it was too little, too late as the Mayfield defense held their ground.
On the night, Mayfield controlled 222 yards in the air between Zane Cartwright and Gray Robbins, while the Eagles tallied 127 passing yards courtesy of Gregory. On the ground the Cardinals added 171 yards with Graves not far behind at 167.
Mayfield had four athletes reach double digits in rushing yards with Starks leading the charge at 63 and another six receivers saw double-digit receiving yards with Braden Morris hauling in 89 yards on just one reception. For Graves County it was Katzman who dominated the run game, tallying 128 rushing yards while also controlling 106 receiving yards.
Mayfield will play host to Hopkinsville next Friday while the Eagles host the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado for week two.
