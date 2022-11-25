For some, Thanksgiving morning means gathering with family and friends for Turkey Bowl festivities. But, for high school football teams like the Mayfield Cardinals, the morning is spent at War Memorial Stadium getting ready for the biggest game so far. The tradition of practicing on Thanksgiving morning is one that the Cardinals expect to get to at the beginning of every season and this season was no different.
“To me, this is the best practice of the year,” head coach Joe Morris said. “It doesn’t take them anything to get motivated, the guys are doing things the right way. I’ve been very fortunate to experience a lot of these, a lot of schools don’t get to so we don’t take it for granted.”
Practicing on Thanksgiving means playing in the KHSAA state semifinals, and for Mayfield that means taking on a competitive (9-4) Lexington Christian team. They will hit the field on Friday night at War Memorial Stadium in hopes of making their return to the Class 2A State Championship. The last time they made an appearance in the big game was 2019, when the Cardinals lost to Somerset 34-31.
Getting to this point in the season Mayfield has taken care of Todd County Central 43-22, Murray 49-14 and most recently, Metcalfe County 28-0 in their playoff journey. Last week’s performance was a statement on the season, as the Cardinals handed the Hornets their first loss of the season.
In that performance the Cardinals put up 79 rushing yards and 185 passing yards to claim the victory. Quarterback Zane Cartwright went 11-for-17 for 185 yards and a TD pass. Isaac Stevenson was the receiver for five of those passes for 107 yards and an end zone appearance, while Jutarious Starks led the rushing game with 83 yards on 15 attempts and two scores.
The Eagles of Lexington Christian have taken on Edmonson County 48-0, Somerset 43-13 and Owensboro Catholic 33-27 on their way to Friday night’s match. On the season, the Eagles have been a pass dominant machine totaling for 3,826 yards in the air. Quarterback Cutter Boley has controlled 3,775 of those yards and 34 TD pass completions. He is averaging 305.4 yards per game.
“We aren’t going to completely stop them, they are going to complete some balls,” Morris said. “We’ve got to tackle; we’ve got to make them earn everything. We’ve got a great plan, we will mix some things in to do a little bit of everything, but the biggest thing will be to put the pressure on them.”
At the receiving end of those passes has been Parker Chaney. He has hauled in 1,128 receiving yards on 79 catches and seven scores. Chaney is one of three receivers who have seven TD’s on the season. Leading the way in that category is JVeontae Emerson with 12 end zone appearances. Getting there has been on 100 rushing attempts for 512 yards.
One of the many things that the Cardinals have been successful at in getting them to their unblemished 13-0 record has been their pass defense. They have allowed just 853 passing yards across those 13 games.
A big interruption for their opponents passing games has been Michael Hughes who has snagged seven interceptions on the season for 77 yards and converting three into pick-sixes. The Cardinals have 16 total interceptions among seven players. Behind the seven from Hughes, Brajone Dabney has four, and Ian Williams, Ken Shelly, Will Fox, Novi Barnes and Isaac Stevenson all have one each.
“This is by far the best passing team that we’ve seen and we haven’t seen a really big throwing team,” Morris said. “We also have to keep them off the field with our offense, we can’t have three and outs, we’ve got to give our defense a little bit of rest and we’ve got to be able to move the ball on them.”
Heading into the weekend, Dabney and Coach Morris hold new accolades. The two were named the player and coach of the year by the 2022 Kentucky Football Association for the First District in Class 2A.
Kickoff for the semifinal game is set for Friday, November 25 at 7 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium.
