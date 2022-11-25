For some, Thanksgiving morning means gathering with family and friends for Turkey Bowl festivities. But, for high school football teams like the Mayfield Cardinals, the morning is spent at War Memorial Stadium getting ready for the biggest game so far. The tradition of practicing on Thanksgiving morning is one that the Cardinals expect to get to at the beginning of every season and this season was no different.

“To me, this is the best practice of the year,” head coach Joe Morris said. “It doesn’t take them anything to get motivated, the guys are doing things the right way. I’ve been very fortunate to experience a lot of these, a lot of schools don’t get to so we don’t take it for granted.”

