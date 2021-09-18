The Mayfield Cardinals remained perfect on Friday night, gliding to a 56-13 win over Calloway County in commanding fashion.
Mayfield started out hot and never cooled off against the Lakers, taking a 35-0 lead at the end of the first quarter as senior running back Kylan Galbreath and sophomore quarterback Zane Cartwright had the Cardinal offense firing on all cylinders.
Galbreath kicked off the scoring with an 80-yard dash on the first play from scrimmage.
Cartwright linked up with senior wide receiver Isaac Stevenson on the Cardinals’ ensuing possession for a 66-yard bomb to give Mayfield a quick 14-0 lead.
Following a missed field goal by the Lakers, Mayfield quickly marched down the field to take a 21-0 lead thanks to a six-yard rushing touchdown from Galbreath.
A 30-yard Daniel Coles pick six and a six-yard rushing touchdown from freshman quarterback Brajone Dabney put the Cardinals ahead 35-0 with three quarters to play.
Mayfield would trade touchdowns with Calloway in the second quarter, sending the game to halftime with the Cardinals leading 42-7.
In the second half, a running clock kept the Lakers from mounting any type of comeback as the Cardinals picked up the 56-13 victory.
Following the win, Mayfield head coach Joe Morris said he was happy to see his team take care of business against the Lakers.
“We had one penalty that had a touchdown called back but we executed pretty well tonight,” Morris said. “Our first four games were a tough stretch for us. Our offensive line responded well tonight and I’m just proud of our kids. We’re 5-0 halfway through, that’s a great start.”
Mayfield 56, Calloway Co. 13
Calloway 0-7-6-0—13
Mayfield 35-7-7-7—56
Mayfield — Kylan Galbreath 80 run (Lincoln Suiter kick), 11:46 1st
Mayfield — Isaac Stevenson 66 pass from Zane Cartwright (Lincoln Suiter kick), 8:08, 1st
Mayfield — Kylan Galbreath 6 run (Lincoln Suiter kick), 3:16, 1st
Mayfield — Daniel Coles 30 interception return (Lincoln Suiter kick), 3:00, 1st
Mayfield — Brajone Dabney 6 run (Lincoln Suiter kick), 1:03, 1st
Mayfield — Jutarious Starks 20 run (Lincoln Suiter kick), 10:40, 2nd
Calloway — Timarian Bledsoe 9 run (Oscar Avila kick), 4:07, 2nd
Mayfield — Tre Barnes 4 run (Christian King kick), 6:00, 3rd
Calloway — Price Aycock 80 kickoff return (PAT is no good), 3:00, 3rd
Mayfield — Mekhi Dumas 8 run (Christian King kick), 9:15, 4th
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Mayfield, Galbreath 5-148, Dumas 5-47, Dabney 4-39, Barnes 2-36, Starks 1-20, C. Morris 1-18, #26 1-14, Cartwright 1-(minus 10, Whiteside 2-(minus 6). Calloway, Bledsoe 9-37, Franklin 6-16, #34 2-5, Hudgin 1-(minus 1).
PASSING—Mayfield, Cartwright 5-9-0-159, Whiteside 1-2-0-9. Calloway, Franklin 5-14-1-52, #18 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING—Mayfield, Stevenson 1-66, Jackson 1-39, Barnes 1-28, Coles 2-26, Meilleru 1-9. Calloway, #23 2-49, Hudgin 1-7, Bledsoe 2-(minus 4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.