Starks

JuJu Starks (24) finds a gap in the Graves County defense on Friday night in Mayfield’s 36-0 season-opening win.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

Football season started in a major way on Friday night with a crowd favorite, Battle of the Bird. Graves County High School played host to the Mayfield Cardinals with the visiting team walking away with a commanding 36-0 shutout.

The Cardinals aren’t ones to waste time getting points on the board and that stayed true on Friday. They steadily marched their way up the field with quick and easy run plays to get consistent first down opportunities. Despite a slight hiccup in the red zone with a false start penalty, they were able to find the end zone on a pass from quarterback Zane Cartwright to Gavin Jackson. A missed PAT would leave the score 6-0 with seven and a half minutes to go in the opening quarter.

