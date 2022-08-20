Football season started in a major way on Friday night with a crowd favorite, Battle of the Bird. Graves County High School played host to the Mayfield Cardinals with the visiting team walking away with a commanding 36-0 shutout.
The Cardinals aren’t ones to waste time getting points on the board and that stayed true on Friday. They steadily marched their way up the field with quick and easy run plays to get consistent first down opportunities. Despite a slight hiccup in the red zone with a false start penalty, they were able to find the end zone on a pass from quarterback Zane Cartwright to Gavin Jackson. A missed PAT would leave the score 6-0 with seven and a half minutes to go in the opening quarter.
Despite a solid effort from the home team to answer their opponents with a score of their own, the Mayfield defense simply outworked Graves County, keeping them from ever seeing the end zone.
Another touchdown pass, this time to Brajone Dabney, would give the Cardinals a 13-0 lead with a successful PAT with 5:38 to play in the first half.
“I saw a lot of great things tonight, no doubt about it,” Mayfield head coach Joe Morris said. “But we’ve got to clean up some things, too many penalties that stopped drives and penalties that made a touchdown get called back, but our kids played hard.”
Those penalties went both ways most of the night as flags went flying often from the officiating crew. An unsportmanlike conduct penalty against Graves County put Mayfield in prime field position to score, but a personal foul against Mayfield pushed them right back to where they started.
The scoring didn’t stop though for the Cardinals, as they would kick a field goal to take the 16-0 lead heading into halftime.
“Our defense was great,” Morris said. “After that first drive where we helped them with a couple penalties, they weren’t able to get a good drive going the rest of the night.”
Graves started the second half with the ball, and after a short possession with little lateral movement they punted it away, landing it at the 5-yard line, putting the Cardinals in a tight spot. The talented offense found their way out of that tight spot and would ultimately find their way to the end zone thanks to a deep run from their own 17-yard line to go the distance.
That drive would be by Jutarious Starks and after a successful 2-pt conversion, the Cardinals would boast a 22-0 lead with 3:32 left in the third quarter.
The remainder of the game would slow down significantly as multiple players on both sides had to be helped off the field due to what appeared to be minor cramping injuries.
Another touchdown by Starks would bump the lead up 29-0 thanks to a 19 yard run play to the end zone. This put just 10 minutes remaining on the clock, enough time for the visiting team to snag one more touchdown before time was called.
That final score came from Mehki Dumas on a 48 yard run play with six minutes remaining in the game. From there the Mayfield defense would take care of the rest to put their season opener away 36-0.
Mayfield will host their home opening next Friday when they take on Hopkinsville who lost their season opener 22-0 to Ballard. Graves County will travel north to take on the Blue Tornado of Paducah Tilghman on their newly renovated turf field. The Eagles will be back on their home field on Sept. 9 when they host Bullitt East.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.