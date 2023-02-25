The boys Third District Championship was held at Mayfield High School on Friday evening, where the Mayfield Cardinals defeated the Graves County Eagles 47-37 to become the Third District champions.
Mayfield went up 4-0 quickly, but after that the scoring slowed down as each team missed some shots, as well as turned the ball over. The Cardinals led 8-2 at the end of the first quarter.
The scoring in the second quarter didn’t pick up much as neither team could find a rhythm. The score at halftime was 17-12 with the Cardinals on top.
In the third quarter, the Eagles cut the lead to three points multiple times with chances each time to cut the lead to one or tie, but they failed to do so each time. Briley VeuCasovic banked in a step back three as the buzzer went off to cut the lead back to three points once again. The Cardinals led 28-25 at the end of the third quarter.
Graves County eventually did cut the lead down to two points in the fourth quarter, but the Cardinals answered with a quick 5-0 run to extend the lead back to seven. The Eagles got it back down to four points but it never got any closer. Mayfield held on and won the game 47-37. The win secured the Cardinals the championship trophy and the Eagles the runner-up trophy. Sam Stone took home the tournament’s MVP.
Head coach Payton Croft has noted many times throughout the season how they did not get the job done last year as they lost in the district championship game, but this year they did.
“It’s haunted me as a coach for an entire 365 days now,” Croft said. “We took a loss 12 months ago that has not left my mind. It’s been a huge motivator for our team and I was extremely proud of our kids for getting the job done this year.”
Mayfield: Sam Stone, Brajone Dabney, Nolan Fulton, Owen Webb.
Graves County: Lukas Pigg, Briley VeuCasovic, Cole Mills.
Ballard Memorial: Jace Birney, Kameron English.
MAY: S. Stone 17, N. Fulton 16, B. Dabney 7, O. Webb 4, B. Morris 3.
GC: C. Mills 13, B. VeuCasovic 12, L. Pigg 10, B. Waller 2.
