The boys Third District Championship was held at Mayfield High School on Friday evening, where the Mayfield Cardinals defeated the Graves County Eagles 47-37 to become the Third District champions.

Mayfield went up 4-0 quickly, but after that the scoring slowed down as each team missed some shots, as well as turned the ball over. The Cardinals led 8-2 at the end of the first quarter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In