CLINTON — The Mayfield Cardinals played just their second game in 22 days on Saturday night, defeating the Hickman County Falcons 61-40.
The Cardinals have been plagued by a COVID-19 exposure and just over a week’s worth of wintry weather over the last three weeks.
Now that they’re finally back on the court, Cardinals head coach Payton Croft said it was just nice to see his guys get the chance to compete again.
“Seeing our guys get the opportunity to get back out on the floor was awesome,” Croft said. “I asked for an all-around team effort tonight, and I honestly don’t think I had one guy who wasn’t giving me what they had. I was very proud overall of what our guys did tonight.”
The Cardinals came out a bit sluggish in the first half against the Falcons but recovered quickly in the second, as a balanced scoring effort led by junior forward Sam Stone’s career-high 19 points helped the Cardinals glide to victory.
Senior guard Colby Kennemore followed Stone with 12 points, while senior forward Race Richards got in on the fun with 11 points including two thunderous slam dunks.
Following two lengthy hiatuses, the Cardinals will be busy next week as they’ll face Calloway County on Tuesday night, Carlisle County on Thursday night and will play the second installment of the “Battle of the Birds” against Graves County on Saturday night.
With a loaded week ahead, Croft said he expects his guys to go to work come Monday.
“We have to come in Monday and get after it,” Croft said. “It all starts on Tuesday, just being able to bring that level of intensity every single practice and every single game.”
Jackson Midyett led the Falcons with 10 points.
Mayfield 16 12 19 14 — 61
Hickman 11 12 11 6 — 40
Mayfield: Stone 19, Kennemore 12, Richards 11, Brooks 9, Morris 5, Fulton 2, Gammons 2, Barnes 1.
Field goals: 23. 3-pointers: 6 (Kennemore 4, Brooks and Stone). Free throws: 9-18. Fouls: 20. Record: 7-4.
Hickman: Midyett 10, Johnson 8, Pettit 6, Prince 6, Hayden 5, Ward 3, Newton 2.
Field goals: 13. 3-pointers: 1 (Midyett) Free throws: 13-24. Fouls: 15. Record: 7-9.
