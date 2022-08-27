The Mayfield Cardinals hosted their home opener on Friday night, taking on the Hopkinsville Tigers. Coming off a 36-0 shutout over Graves in week one, the Cardinals continued their dominant play in a 36-0 victory.
Defense was key for the Cardinals in the opening minutes of the game, holding their opponents to minimal yards in their first two possessions. After a forced punt, Brajone Dabney returned it for big yards to the 21 yard line and the Cardinals scored just two plays later courtesy of Jutarious Starks marching right up the middle for a 3-yard TD. A successful PAT made it a 7-0 game at the 8:38 mark.
Mayfield continued their strong defensive performance, forcing a Tiger fumble and recovering the ball on the 21 yard line. The Cardinals took advantage of yet another start with great field position and capitalized with a TD pass from Zane Cartwright to Dabney for 10 yards.
“We played way more consistently on offense than we did last week and we played just as well on defense this week as well,” Mayfield head coach Joe Morris said. “We forced three turnovers, we got short fields, defense forced three and out and I just thought we were overall more physical.”
Just minutes later, Michael Hughes pulled down the interception and ran in the other way for a touchdown for roughly 35 yards. A two-point conversion followed to make it a 22-0 game with 6:05 left to go in the first quarter.
The Cardinals kept their scoring momentum going well into the first quarter. A reception for #24 went the distance for another Mayfield touchdown, making it a 29-0 ballgame with 4:05 to go.
Hopkinsville started to find their offensive legs when Tiger QB Zach Moss connected with Daisjaun Mercer for big yards to get to the 25-yard line. Unfortunately for the visiting team, Hughes would pull down yet another interception for Mayfield to end the first quarter.
Dabney got the scoring going again for the Cardinals in the second quarter. He took the ball 20 yards on his feet for a touchdown with 2:10 to go in the half, to take a commanding 36-0 lead.
That would be the last touchdown of the night, although the defense that the Cardinals displayed the remainder of the game, despite a running clock, made up for the lack of points.
“With the running clock we played our starters for about four or five plays then put our JV guys in and I was proud of them,” Morris said. “Those guys have been out there working their tail off and it was good to get those young guys some minutes.”
Mayfield put up 167 rushing yards against the Tigers 19. Starks led the way for the Cardinals with seven carries for 99 yards, Mehki Dumas added six carries for 23 yards and Caden Morris came in to put up 34 yards on seven carries mainly in the second half.
On the receiving end Dabney hauled in 36 yards on just three receptions as part of his two touchdown night. Ben Hite added another 25 yards on two receptions with the arm of Cartwright completing 7 of his 13 passes for 89 yards and two TD’s.
Mayfield will be back on their home field next Friday to take on Paducah Tilghman (2-0) as part of the long time rivalry between the two schools. This will be the 109th contest as the second oldest rivalry in high school football.
“It’s going to be a great atmosphere, this place is going to be packed out with red and blue and it’s a great rivalry,” Morris said.
