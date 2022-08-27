Celebrate

Brajone Dabney (4) and Isaac Stevenson (1) celebrate after one of Dabney’s two touchdowns in Friday night’s 36-0 win over Hopkinsville.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

The Mayfield Cardinals hosted their home opener on Friday night, taking on the Hopkinsville Tigers. Coming off a 36-0 shutout over Graves in week one, the Cardinals continued their dominant play in a 36-0 victory.

Defense was key for the Cardinals in the opening minutes of the game, holding their opponents to minimal yards in their first two possessions. After a forced punt, Brajone Dabney returned it for big yards to the 21 yard line and the Cardinals scored just two plays later courtesy of Jutarious Starks marching right up the middle for a 3-yard TD. A successful PAT made it a 7-0 game at the 8:38 mark.

