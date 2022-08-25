The Mayfield Cardinals return home to CFSB War Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday as they look to tame the visiting Hopkinsville Tigers,
The Cardinals are coming off a dominant 36-0 victory over crosstown rival Graves County and are poised for a 2-0 start against a depleted Hopkinsville squad.
The Tigers stumble into Mayfield with a 0-1 record following a rough 22-0 defeat at Louisville Ballard last Friday night.
Mayfield received encouraging play on both sides of the ball against the Eagles.
Junior quarterback Zane Cartwright threw for 125 yards on 12-17 passing with two touchdowns and junior running back JuJu Starks added 188 rushing yards on 17 carries with two TDs. Establishing the ground game to open up throwing lanes is no secret to Mayfield head coach Joe Morris’ gameplan.
Looking ahead to Friday night’s matchup with Hopkinsville, Morris said he and his staff have faith in Cartwright to make things happen if the ground game isn’t there.
“We feel like we have to (establish the run) to get to where we need to be,” Morris said. “Zane played a really good football game last week. He made a lot of nice throws and ran the team well, which is just what we expected. Our offensive line played okay, we just got a little confused for a series or two. We know Hoptown is going to try and take away Starks and our running game. But we feel like with Zane and our receivers, if they load the box too much we can make them pay.”
Last week, the Cardinal defense held Graves County in check, allowing just 65 rushing yards on 25 carries.
The Tigers will throw a bit of a different look at Mayfield in week two as senior wideout Daisjaun Mercer is poised for a breakout game.
Knowing the threat Mercer poses, Mayfield head coach Joe Morris said his team will need to remain ready for anything.
“Their offense runs through Daisjuan Mercer, there’s no doubt about it,” Morris said. “He can score from any part of the field and make you miss a tackle so if they get the ball in his hands, we have to know where he is at all times. Hopkinsville is big up front, and they did lose their running back and quarterback from last year, but you can tell Moss is getting better each game. Their receivers are very fast so we have to be ready for everything. We think we have a pretty good gameplan, we just have to go out and execute.”
Despite a tough week against Ballard in week one, Mercer has a track record that speaks for itself. In 2021, Mercer hauled in 1,127 receiving yards on 44 receptions with 13 touchdowns.
Following the graduation of former QB Treyvon Jefferson, the Tigers will trot our junior Zach Moss against the Cardinals. In limited action last season, Moss threw for a modest 217 yards on 23-55 passing with two touchdowns and six interceptions. With the chance to start 2-0, Morris said he’d like to see his guys come out and play a disciplined, consistent game on Friday night.
“The biggest thing this week is being efficient,” Morris said. “If we can be consistent on the offensive line and take care of their blitzes I think we’ll be okay. Hopkinsville gives you a lot of looks so we have to be able to adjust on the run.”
