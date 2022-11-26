The Mayfield Cardinals football team took on Lexington Christian on Friday night in the Class 2A state semifinals at War Memorial Stadium. It was a battle until the very end until the Cardinals defense took over down the stretch to pull out the 38-28 victory.
Coming out victorious puts Mayfield in the Class 2A State Championship game for the first time since 2019 where they came back as state runner-ups after falling to Somerset 34-31.
“I’ve said from the get-go how much I enjoy coaching this team,” Mayfield head coach Joe Morris said. “They come out, they are coach-able, fun to be around and they are going to play hard. They played for four quarters tonight. We are undefeated and we are going to play for a state championship, that’s a pretty good feeling.”
The majority of the first half was was a back-and-forth battle as both teams took turns finding the end zone. LCA, a dominant passing team, put points on the board first with 7:40 to go in the first quarter. Mayfield, a well rounded team that loves to keep the ball on the ground, answered with a 6-yard run up the middle from JuJu Starks with 2:43 in the first quarter.
Starks dominated on the ground throughout the game, tallying three TD runs on the night on 34 total carries, while racking up 180 yards on the night.
Another big difference maker in the contest was Novi Barnes who added a touchdown of his own on big 36-yard TD reception to end the half. He had four receptions on the night for 96 total yards.
Lexington led 14-7 as the first quarter came to an end, but another TD from Starks knotted the game up once again at 14-14 with 8:52 to play in the first half. That back-and-forth continued with the Barnes TD capping off the half tied 21-21.
“That play was huge,” Morris said. “Zane (Cartwright) put it right on target to Novi and Novi made the big play, he made big plays all night.”
Mayfield’s defense stepped up in a major way coming out in the second half. They held the Eagles to just one touchdown the entire second half, while slowly jacking up the score on their end.
“We stopped them there before the half and we made it hurt,” Morris said. “We held that team to one touchdown in the second half. We didn’t do a really good job stopping the run in the first half, but the second half, we stopped the run, made them put it in the air and we got the pressure on them.”
That pressure paid off in a major way, resulting in several sacks on the Eagles quarterback Cutter Boley. The Cardinals brought down three sacks on the night, all late in the game to make a difference, for a total of 16 yards.
Lincoln Suiter took what would be the final lead change of the night thanks to a 27-yard field goal to go up 24-21 with 6:38 to go in the third quarter.
The remained of the scoring came in the fourth quarter with the final TD from Starks to go up 31-28. LCA answered with their last score with 5:09 left to play and Mayfield capped off the night on a Cartwright pass to Carter Morris for 10 yards to make the final score 38-28.
Mayfield (14-0) will face a competitive Beechwood (13-1) team in the State Championship game on Friday, December 2 at Kroger Field in Lexington. The last meeting between the Cardinals and Tigers was in last seasons semifinal game where Beechwood came out on top 38-7.
