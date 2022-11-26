The Mayfield Cardinals football team took on Lexington Christian on Friday night in the Class 2A state semifinals at War Memorial Stadium. It was a battle until the very end until the Cardinals defense took over down the stretch to pull out the 38-28 victory.

Coming out victorious puts Mayfield in the Class 2A State Championship game for the first time since 2019 where they came back as state runner-ups after falling to Somerset 34-31.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In