The Mayfield Cardinals glided to another playoff win on Friday night, defeating the visiting Green County Dragons 48-6 at CFSB War Memorial Stadium.
The Cardinals were led by senior running back Kylan Galbreath’s 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns and sophomore quarterback Zane Cartwright’s 209 yard, two touchdown performance.
Following the win, Mayfield head coach Joe Morris said he was happy to see his guys get off to a quick start.
“We wanted to get ahead of them like we did last week because (Green County) is a really physical football team,” Morris said. “I thought we lost a little bit of focus there towards the end of the half and forgot what we were supposed to be doing but hey, we came back with a great win and we’re on to the semifinals.”
Mayfield went straight to work against the Dragons, forcing back-to-back three and outs on defense to start the game. With the ball in their hands, Galbreath trotted in for a 14-yard score and senior wideout Daniel Coles used his blockers en route to a 50-yard touchdown reception on a perfectly executed screen pass from Cartwright.
A 39-yard touchdown run from sophomore running back Juju Starks and another deep strike from Cartwright to Coles put the Cardinals ahead 28-0 with two minutes to play in the first half.
Just before the break, Green County finally got on the scoreboard as Blake Houchins moved the ball down field and ended the scoring drive with an eight yard carry.
Leading 28-6 with two quarters to play, the Cardinals looked to put the game out of reach.
Capping off a 60-yard drive, freshman quarterback Brajone Dabney helped keep the Cardinals’ foot on the gas, recovering a dropped handoff and taking it eight yards to give Mayfield a 35-6 lead just over one minute into the quarter.
Following a pair of empty drives from each team, Mayfield eclipsed the 36-point lead needed to initiate the running clock as Galbreath and Starks each added rushing touchdowns.
With the win, the Cardinals will travel to Beechwood High School next Friday night to take on the Tigers in the 2A state semifinals.
Green 0-6-0-0—6
Mayfield 14-14-7-13—28
SCORING
Mayfield — Kylan Galbreath 14 run (Lincoln Suiter kick), 9:23 1st
Mayfield — Daniel Coles 50 pass from Cartwright (Lincoln Suiter kick), 4:58, 1st
Mayfield — JuJu Starks 39 run (Lincoln Suiter kick), 8:53, 2nd
Mayfield — Daniel Coles 64 pass from Cartwright (Lincoln Suiter kick), 2:22, 2nd
Green — Blake Houchins 8 run (Two-point no good), 41.1, 3rd
Mayfield — Brajone Dabney 8 run (Lincoln Suiter kick), 10:54, 3rd
Mayfield — Kylan Galbreath 12 run (PAT no good), 10:45, 4th
Mayfield — JuJu Starks 26 run (Lincoln Suiter kick), 8:37, 4th
GC May
First downs 11 11
Rushes-yards 51-181 28-224
Passing-yards 36 209
Comp-Att-Int 2-7-1 7-9-0
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 8-53 7-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Green, Seymour 11-19, Houchins 14-101, Ferguson 14-62. Mayfield, Galbreath 13-136, Starks 7-92, Dabney 2-10, Dumas 3-8.
PASSING—Green, Ferguson 1-6-1-0, Mitchell 1-1-35-0. Mayfield, Cartwright 7-9-209-0.
RECEIVING—Green, Houchins 2-36. Mayfield, Coles 3-138, Stevenson 3-63, Meilleru 1-11, Morris 1-8.
