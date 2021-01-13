MAYFIELD — Race Richards and his fellow Mayfield Cardinals put on a clinic Tuesday night with a 75-42 win over the visiting Christian Fellowship Eagles in the First Region All “A” tournament.
“I was really proud of how our guys came out ready to play, jumping out 22-0. I thought we were focused and played with a lot of energy,” Mayfield head coach Payton Croft said.
Seniors Richards, Colby Kennemore and DeAngelo Brooks put up a combined 56 points throughout the night. In the first quarter, the Cardinals (2-0) found themselves with a comfortable 33-14 lead which allowed Croft to see what needs to be worked on in the future.
“We have a lot of room for improvement, but our kids are playing hard and unselfish, so they are fun to coach,” Croft said. “Christian Fellowship has a great coach in coach (Tyler) Ryan and they are off to a great start, so I’m glad our kids could come out after only one game under our belt and be ready to play.”
Both Richards and sophomore Demarco Gammons stunned the crowd with highlight-reel performances while the cheers from the Mayfield cheer squad echoed through the gymnasium, adding to the Cardinals’ dominating and action-packed night. For Christian Fellowship (4-1), the first loss of the season came without one of its key players, Luke Grigg, due to being in quarantine, according to Ryan. Despite his absence, Andrew Allen led all scorers with 23 points.
“When you play a team like Mayfield, you want to be able to come to the game full strength, and if you can’t come full strength you at least want to prepare for it and that wasn’t the case with us,” Ryan said.
Without Grigg, who is a consistent double-double threat this season, the Eagles relied heavily on the likes of Allen, Andrew Dunning, Elijah Grigg and Isaac Hovekamp.
“We’re not very deep, so I did everything I could to keep them up,” Ryan said. “They were excited to come and play, but once you hear that a major contributor who has been averaging a double-double right now won’t be with you against one of the toughest teams you’re going to play all year, it does some damage to you mentally.”
On top of losing Grigg, Dunning went down due to an injury with five minutes left in the fourth quarter.
“We tried to approach it in good spirits, but in all honesty, it’s Mayfield and when you play them, you want to be a full strength and we just weren’t there,” Ryan said.
Mayfield will advance to Friday’s semifinal to face St. Mary, a 69-36 winner over Carlisle County, in other All “A” action.
Christian Fellowship 14 8 8 12 — 42
Mayfield 33 21 13 8 — 75
CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP: Allen 23, Hovekamp 7, E. Grigg 7, Dunning 3, Gaston 2.
Minus Grigg Kennemore 19, Richards 19, Brooks 18, Fulton 6, Dabney, 4, Gammons 4, Jackson 4, Watkins 1.
