As we approach the end of the 2021 baseball season, teams across the First Region are assessing rosters and preparing for a deep playoff run.
At Mayfield High School, the Cardinals are approaching the final week and half of regular season play as a chance to continue to improve their game as they gear up for a shot at upsetting Graves County and Ballard Memorial in the Third District tournament.
En route to the end of the season was a rubber match with the Carlisle County Comets on Thursday night.
Mayfield dropped its first matchup with the Comets 12-4 two weeks into the season but rebounded well with a 10-7 win last Tuesday night to even the season series at 1-1.
Despite a stellar four inning performance from sophomore starting pitcher J.J. Williams and a late-game push, the Cardinals fell to the Comets 5-4.
Williams shined in his first start of the season, tossing four innings of two run baseball, striking out three batters while allowing three hits.
Carlisle led Mayfield 2-1 after four innings of play and with Williams exiting, the Comets jumped at the opportunity to build onto their lead.
A pair of errors at first base and catcher helped stretch the Carlisle lead to 4-1 after five innings.
One more run in the bottom of the sixth put the Comets ahead 5-1 with Mayfield heading to bat with three outs to go.
In the seventh, the Cardinals paired two singles with two groundouts and were down to their last out as junior Kaden Williams stepped to the plate.
Williams delivered a big 4-for-4 performance over the weekend for the Cardinals and tapped into that momentum in the top of the seventh, crushing an opposite field three-run home run to bring the Cardinals within one run, 5-4.
Following the two out homer, back-to-back singles from junior Ben Hite and freshman Landon Kemp put the Cardinals back in business with runners at the corners and their most experienced hitter in junior Ben Gloyd coming to the plate.
On a 3-1 count, Gloyd ripped a hard ground ball to second base but Comets second baseman Dylan Jewell corralled it as Carlisle closed the door on the Cardinals’ comeback.
Mayfield will take the weekend off and return to the diamond next Monday as they hit the road for an away game against Hickman County at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.