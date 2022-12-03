Runners-up

Mayfield was named the Class 2A State runners-up after falling to Beechwood 14-13 on Friday in Lexington. The 2022 State runner-up title is the 13th runner-up award for the program, dating back to 1976.

LEXINGTON — The Mayfield Cardinals lost a heart-breaker on Friday evening against Beechwood in the Class 2A State Championship game. The Cardinals secured the state runner-up title with a 14-13 loss, they finished the season with a 14-1 record.

“It was a tough game to lose,” head coach Joe Morris said. “I thought our guys played with a bunch of heart. I couldn’t be any more proud of our young men. They played their hearts out for Mayfield High School and our community.”

