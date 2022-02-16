The Mayfield Cardinals came up short in their season finale on Tuesday night at St. Mary.
The Cardinals suffered a 50% night (8-14) at the free throw line in a narrow 50-47 loss to the Vikings. Sophomore guard Brajone Dabney led the Cardinals in scoring with 13 points while junior forward Nolan Fulton followed with 12 including three treys.
Mayfield will enjoy a first round bye in the Third District tournament this weekend as it awaits the winner of Ballard Memorial-Graves County on Monday night in the championship game at Graves County. St. Mary pulled off the win without two of their leading scorers, Luke and Palmer Sims who are both out on injuries. They will face McCracken County in the first round of the Second District tournament on Saturday.
ST. MARY 50, MAYFIELD 47
Mayfield 11 12 11 13 47
St. Mary 18 10 15 7 50
Mayfield: Dabney 13, Fulton 12, Stone 7, Morris 4, Pate 3, Watson 3, Webb 3, Gammons 2.
Field goals: 17. 3-pointers: 5 (Fulton (3), Pate and Webb. Free throws: 8-16. Fouls: 14. Record: 16-6.
St. Mary: Mikel 19, Fleming 13, Haas 6, Willett 6, Durbin 4, Quigley 2.A
Field goals: 16. 3-pointers: 4 (Mikel (3) and Haas). Free throws: 14-18 Fouls: 13. Record: 15-13.
