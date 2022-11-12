Starks

Mayfield running back Jutarious (JuJu) Starks beats his Murray defender in a footrace on his way to one of his three touchdowns in the Cardinals 49-14 win over the Tigers on Friday night.

 BY JOSEPH “PEE WEE” PETTY/For The Sun

The Mayfield Cardinals hosted fellow western Kentucky Murray Tigers on Friday night for a second round contest of the Class 2A state playoffs. Mayfield kept their perfect season alive by knocked out a 49-14 win to advance to the third round next weekend.

The Cardinals opened the game by scoring on their first three possessions, all of which were scored by running back Jutarious Starks, who rushed for 132-yards. Starks’ long rush was 57-yards that resulted in one of his touchdowns.

