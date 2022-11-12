The Mayfield Cardinals hosted fellow western Kentucky Murray Tigers on Friday night for a second round contest of the Class 2A state playoffs. Mayfield kept their perfect season alive by knocked out a 49-14 win to advance to the third round next weekend.
The Cardinals opened the game by scoring on their first three possessions, all of which were scored by running back Jutarious Starks, who rushed for 132-yards. Starks’ long rush was 57-yards that resulted in one of his touchdowns.
“JuJu [Starks] has been nursing an ankle injury, but he looked as good as he’s looked in a long time,” said Mayfield head coach Joe Morris. “We got him out of there when we got a little lead.”
Mehki Dumas added on 73-yards of his own, including one touchdown rush.
“Dumas has been really good for us all year,” Morris said. “Him and JoJo have made a good one-two punch.”
Dumas and Starks accounted for all 194 of the Cardinals rushing yards.
The Cardinals also passed for 160 yards, the long reception coming off of a screen pass to Brajone Dabney that went for a 79-yard touchdown. Isaac Stevenson had two receptions for 63-yards and a touchdown of his own.
Quarterback Zane Cartwright threw for 160 yards, completing five of his nine passes.
The Cardinals played well in all three phases of the game, as they also had a fumble recovery in the first quarter to set up one of Starks touchdown rushes. Mak Hoover returned a kickoff 70-yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
“I thought we had a great game plan,” Morris said. “I was a little worried about our kids not being ready because we already beat this team once, but our kids came out with intensity and that’s what you have to do when you get to this point. You have to be ready each and every day.”
The Cardinals had the Tigers shutout through the first three quarters, as the score at the end of the third quarter was 43-0, before subbing out their starters.
“I am proud of the whole team,” Morris said. “Defensively, to hold that team to what we held them to, actually zero points with our first team. That’s a very good offensive team, so I’m proud of our guys.
“I tell them every day we have to get better out there if we’re going to get where we need to get,” Morris said. “Our goal is to get to a state championship game. We know it’s going to be tough, it’s supposed to be tough.”
Murray was able to find the end zone in the final quarter of play despite the running clock going against them. A 29-yard TD run by Xavier Biggers put the Tigers on the board with 10:30 left in the game to make the score 43-7.
Collin Wilson added the second scoring run for the Tigers, his from 39 yards out with 4:00 minutes left in play to cap off the scoring on the night.
Mayfield will host Metcalfe County who also boast a perfect 12-0 record next Friday night for the quarterfinal matchup.
