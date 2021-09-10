Mayfield now 4-0 after 32-14 rout
Revenge is a dish best served … at home?
The Mayfield Cardinals avenged their 2020 loss to McCracken County on Friday night, defeating the Mustangs in convincing fashion, 32-14.
Senior running back Kylan Galbreath added to his Kentucky “Mr. Football” campaign against the Mustangs, compiling 141 yards of total offense with three touchdowns.
Mayfield sophomore quarterback Zane Cartwright continued his stellar play, throwing for 249 yards on 15-20 passing with four touchdowns.
Mayfield got out to a hot start against the Mustangs, stringing together back-to-back scoring drives as Cartwright found Coles and Galbreath for a pair of 60-yard bombs, putting the Cardinals ahead 12-0.
McCracken County’s defense would fan the Cardinals’ red hot flame in the second quarter, using a three and out to drive down the field and get on the scoreboard thanks to a five yard rushing touchdown from junior quarterback Pryor Lamb.
Clinging to a 12-7 lead, the Mayfield offense went back to work, moving the ball down the field on the back of Galbreath, helping to set up a Cartwright to Stevenson five yard score.
Despite chances for both teams to capitalize before the half, the Cardinals entered the break leading McCracken County 19-7.
The Mustangs received the second half kickoff and almost instantly ran into more trouble as Cardinals senior defensive back Daniel Coles picked off Lamb, returning the ball to the Mustang two yard line.
On the ensuing Cardinals possession, Galbreath punched in his second touchdown of the night and first rushing touchdown as the Cardinals took their largest lead of the game, 25-7.
Each team would take turns trading punts for the next 10 minutes of play as both offenses struggled to move the chains.
The Cardinals would finally break through and extend their lead with just under four minutes to play as Cartwright connected with Galbreath for his fourth passing touchdown of the night.
Lamb would lead the Mustangs down the field for one final score but that would be it as the Cardinals glided to a 4-0 start.
Following the win, Mayfield head coach Joe Morris praised McCracken’s defensive line while giving credit to his defense for making some big plays down the stretch.
“Up front they’re good, and we knew they were good,” Morris said. “We told our guys their first five or six can play. We didn’t do a great job establishing the run but we threw the ball well.
“Daniel’s and Isaac’s interceptions were huge for us. It wasn’t our best performance but against a very good McCracken team, we’ll take it.”
1st 2nd 3rd 4th FINAL
McCracken 7 0 0 7 14
Mayfield 12 7 6 7 32
Mayfield — Daniel Coles 60 pass from Zane Cartwright (PAT no good), 11:49, 1st
Mayfield — Kylan Galbreath 60 pass from Zane Cartwright (Two-point no good), 8:24, 1st
McCracken — Pryor Lamb 5 run (Barrett Buchanan kick), 1:18, 1st
Mayfield — Isaac Stevenson 4 pass from Zane Cartwright (Lincoln Suiter kick), 5:31, 2nd
Mayfield — Kylan Galbreath 2 run (PAT no good), 9:50, 3rd
Mayfield — Kylan Galbreath 15 pass from Zane Cartwright (Lincoln Suiter kick), 3:47, 4th
McCracken — Pryor Lamb 10 run (Barrett Buchanan kick), 2:12, 4th
MC MHS
First downs
14 10
Rushes-yards
35-160-2 30-72-1
Passing-yards
94 249
Comp-Att-Int
10-24-2 15-20-0
Return Yards
Punts
Fumbles-Lost
2-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards
6-58 6-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Mayfield, Galbreath 15-47, Starks 4-23, Cartwright 10-(minus 13), Dumas 1-15. McCracken, Keys 14-86, Hughes 17-77, N. Masek 1-(minus 11), Lamb 3-7.
PASSING—Mayfield, Cartwright 15-20-0-249. McCracken, Lamb 10-24-2-94.
RECEIVING—Mayfield, Coles 3-96, Galbreath 3-94, Stevenson 7-55, Jackson 1-8, N. Barnes 1-(minus 4). McCracken, Mayes 5-60, Z. Masek 1-18, Sims 2-12, N. Masek 1-8, Hughes 1-(minus 4).
