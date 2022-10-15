The Mayfield Cardinals football team continues to remind the state of Kentucky why they are ranked No. 1 in the 2A Class. They made a trip to Ballard Memorial on Friday night and secured their eighth straight win in a 50-0 shutout.
Mayfield is one of just 10 teams that hold a perfect record throughout the Commonwealth and the only team without a loss in the 2A Class. With just two games remaining in the regular season, it would appear that loss column could remain empty heading into playoff time.
Ballard Memorial, on the other hand, is still on the hunt for their first win of the season, as they fall to 0-8.
The Cardinals had a dominant night from all ends of the field. Not only did they score on offense, they secured a TD on a pick-six courtesy of Michael Hughes.
Scoring got started after just two offensive plays and a strong punt return. Jutarious Starks was the recipient of the first score on a TD run within the red zone as part of that two-play run. Starks would go on to score one more touchdown for three total three carries for 66 yards.
At the half, the Cardinals held a 36-0 lead thanks to a TD reception by Brajone Dabney, the pick-six by Hughes, and a 50-yard TD reception by Isaac Stevenson.
The clock moved a little quicker the rest of the way thanks to the lopsided score, leaving less time for Mayfield to score. That didn’t stop them from doing so however as they would hike that score up to 43-0 with 2:40 to play in the third and 50-0 by the time the clock ran dry.
Despite the dominate performance on all sides of the ball for the visitors, the home team had their moments that kept things alive for the home crowd.
Jerrico Wilson has several instances where he was forced to scramble out of the pocket and was able to find an open receiver down field to get the much needed first down. He totaled 108 yards on 6-of-9 passing while throwing two interceptions. His main target Mason Nichols had 106 of those receiving yards.
Freshman Diego Torres put the lid on the game with 2:15 left to place with a 36-yard TD run to end the night 50-0.
In total, Mayfield had 294 yards of total offense against the Bombers 149. Mayfield had 101 rushing yards and 193 passing against 41 rushing and 108 passing.
Mayfield will be back in action next weekend to take on Murray (4-4) while Ballard Memorial takes a trip to Fort Campbell (3-5) in hopes of snagging their first win.
(0) comments
