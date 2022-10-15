Michael Hughes

Mayfield’s Michael Hughes (3) leaps for the the interception in front of the Ballard Memorial receiver on Friday night. Hughes had two interceptions on the night, one for a pick-six to help the Cardinals to a 50-0 win over the Bombers.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

The Mayfield Cardinals football team continues to remind the state of Kentucky why they are ranked No. 1 in the 2A Class. They made a trip to Ballard Memorial on Friday night and secured their eighth straight win in a 50-0 shutout.

Mayfield is one of just 10 teams that hold a perfect record throughout the Commonwealth and the only team without a loss in the 2A Class. With just two games remaining in the regular season, it would appear that loss column could remain empty heading into playoff time.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In