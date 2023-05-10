ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The St. Louis Cardinals today announced that St. Louis-based financial institution Stifel will serve as the club’s first-ever official jersey patch partner. As part of the new seven-year agreement starting this season, Stifel’s logo will appear on the jersey sleeve of each of the Cardinals’ four different on-field game uniforms.
The Cardinals will begin wearing the Stifel jersey sleeve patch immediately, starting with tonight’s game versus the Los Angeles Angels. The Stifel-branded patch, which measures approximately four inches in length by one-and-a-half inches in height, will be displayed on the left sleeve for right-handed batters, on the right sleeve for left-handed batters, on the glove-side sleeve for pitchers, and on the right sleeve of the manager and coaches.
“We are proud to partner with Stifel in unveiling our first jersey patch sponsor,” St. Louis Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III said. “We worked closely with Ron Kruszewski and his team at Stifel on the patch design to make sure it fit tastefully on our iconic uniform, and they even agreed to slightly modify their word mark to fit the red and blue color combination that we use for our classic ‘Birds on the Bat’ logo. Both Ron and I are confident that this design strikes the perfect balance between preserving the integrity of our uniform while providing great exposure for Stifel.”
Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries in the U.S. and other parts of the globe. Founded in 1890, the company’s principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, is one of the nation’s leading full-service wealth management and investment banking firms, serving individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities across the U.S.
“We at Stifel are thrilled to announce our partnership with the St. Louis Cardinals,” Stifel Chairman and CEO Ron Kruszewski said. “Both Stifel and the Cardinals have called St. Louis their home for over 130 years, sharing a vibrant hometown spirit and as well as a long legacy of success. We are delighted that baseball fans across the country will see our logo tastefully integrated into the Cardinals’ iconic uniform, and we look forward to years of both institutions building on our historic reputations for success.”In addition to becoming the official jersey patch partner of the Cardinals, the new sponsorship agreement between the two organizations will include a number of additional promotional, hospitality, and signage elements at Busch Stadium.
As part of the most recent collective bargaining agreement, MLB agreed to allow teams to sell sponsor logo placement on uniforms. With today’s announcement, the Cardinals become the ninth MLB organization to announce an official jersey patch partner. A limited number of Stifel-branded Cardinals home white authentic Nike jerseys will be available for fans to purchase beginning today at the Cardinals Official Team Store at Busch Stadium. Moving forward, all authentic St. Louis Cardinals jerseys produced and sold will feature the Stifel sleeve patch.
Stifel is also the official jersey sponsor of the St. Louis Blues, which debuted in the 2022-23 season. And, in 2018, Stifel entered into a 10-year agreement to rename the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis as Stifel Theatre.
