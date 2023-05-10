Stifel
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The St. Louis Cardinals today announced that St. Louis-based financial institution Stifel will serve as the club’s first-ever official jersey patch partner. As part of the new seven-year agreement starting this season, Stifel’s logo will appear on the jersey sleeve of each of the Cardinals’ four different on-field game uniforms.

The Cardinals will begin wearing the Stifel jersey sleeve patch immediately, starting with tonight’s game versus the Los Angeles Angels. The Stifel-branded patch, which measures approximately four inches in length by one-and-a-half inches in height, will be displayed on the left sleeve for right-handed batters, on the right sleeve for left-handed batters, on the glove-side sleeve for pitchers, and on the right sleeve of the manager and coaches.

