The Mayfield defense held strong when needed to hold off the Carlisle County Comets on Tuesday night to get the 50-43 win. The Cardinals played host to the Comets and with records of 12-6 for Carlisle and 13-5 for Mayfield it was bound to be a good one.
It was a low-scoring game all around for both teams as the defensive efforts kept things interesting. Mayfield was able to get on the board first, but the Comets would answer right back with a deep ball of their own. The Cardinals would quickly jump into a full-court press in an attempt to slow down the Comets and in doing so only allowed their opponent one more point in the opening quarter. Mayfield would start a sharp shooting spree from behind the arc to build a 9-3 lead to close out the opening quarter.
That shooting effort would continue after the break but the Comets wouldn’t be kept to just three points for long. The Comets would start it out with a single free throw and build up to eight points but would be stopped there as the full court press of the Cardinals forced several turnovers. Mayfield would build to an 18-8 lead going into the half with a wide range of players contributing to the scoreboard.
“I thought honestly in the first half defensively we did a really nice job,” Mayfield head coach Payton Croft said. “Anytime you can hold any team to eight points in a half you’re really doing well defensively.”
Keeping Mayfield to just 18 points in the opening half would be key for Carlisle down the stretch as their offense started to adjust coming out of half time. Zach Grogan helped keep the Comets alive with a nine point third quarter as part of his 14-point game. Despite the performance, the Cardinals played slow and steady, playing point-for-point whenever their opponent scored. They would end the quarter outplaying Carlisle County 13-11.
Carlisle came out much more aggressive in the final eight minutes of play, driving to the basket in a hurry to get the points. Back-to-back six and seven point drives would keep the Comets alive and as they started to climb back from behind. With 5:20 left in the game Mayfield led 40-23 and it looked like they would walk away with it easily, but those short runs by the Comets kept the Cardinals on their toes.
With just 45 seconds left the deficit was only six points deep buckets by Carter Burnett cut it down to five, but with time running down the Comets were forced to foul, sending Mayfield to the line. The Cardinals took 11 shots from the charity stripe in the final eight minutes of play, making six of them which might have made the difference in keeping the deficit just out of reach for the Comets. In the end the sharp shooting combined with the tight defense by the Cardinals pulled it off with Nolan Fulton leading the way with 12 points and three buckets from long range.
Brajone Dabney would follow Fulton with nine points of his own, five from the free throw line and Braden Morris added six. Overall eight different Cardinals put points on the board in the 50-43 win.
Isaiah Keeling added nine points behind Grogans 14 points while Evan Oliver Burnett added eight points.
Up next for Carlisle County is a game against Livingston Central on Thursday, Feb. 10 followed by Fulton County on Friday. Mayfield will travel to Fulton City on Friday night and host Graves County on Saturday.
Mayfield 9 18 31 50
Carlisle County 3 8 19 43
