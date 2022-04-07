Most people don’t have to think twice about not making it home after a trip to school, work or the grocery store. And for one particulate student athlete at McCracken County High School, being picked up after dance practice to return home didn’t require a second thought. On March 28, Dixie Hall was picked up from dance practice by her father just like any other Monday.
What wouldn’t be normal would be not making it home that day. The two were involved in a car accident which ejected Hall from the vehicle while remaining in her seat and seat belt, according to a description of the incident on a gofundme campaign on her behalf.
She was originally transported to Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah before being transported by medical helicopter to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. The most recent updated provided to those interested on the gofundme page was posted on April 2 where it was stated that she was removed from a ventilator and is now breathing on her own.
Hall, a member of the dance team at McCracken County High School, is described as the “Sunshine girl” to go along with her spunky attitude and the smile always on her face. The McCracken Dance Team posted a picture on its Instagram page encouraging students to wear bring colors to “show love and support for Dixie.”
The gofundme page was started to help collect monetary donations to help with Hall’s medical expenses with a goal of raising $10,000. So far those donations have reached just over $7,200.
“Dixie sustained multiple serious injuries and now faces a long road of surgeries and therapy to help her get back to being the spunky teenager everyone knows and loves,” the fundraising campaign states. “With your help, we can help take the burden of finances away from the family so they can continue to support Dixie through her recovery.”
