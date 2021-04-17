In it until the very end, Marshall County baseball suffered its first loss of the season 11-7 to Cape Girardeau Central during the Dinger Wood Bat Classic on Friday night, despite the Marshals out-hitting the Tigers 15-6.
“It was an ugly game and we did a lot of things that I feel will be uncharacteristic for us,” Marshall County head coach Rob McDonald said. “I made two brutal decisions at third base and it didn’t help any. We kind of kicked the ball around and panicked a little bit which we haven’t done.”
The brutal decisions came in the second and third when two scoring opportunities resulted in outs.
The Marshals kept the game tied at three until the top of the fifth when things began to unravel. Cape Central’s Kevin Robinson doubled on a 1-0 pitch, allowing one run to score. From there, the Missouri team tallied nine runs against both Evan and Reese Oakley, who appeared in relief.
“We’re a very young team and a very-very inexperienced team,” McDonald stated. “I thought all along that we would have bumps in the road early on but I am confident that we are going to get better and better as the season goes on and our guys get more experience.”
Marshall committed seven errors compared to four from Cape Central. Four of the Marshals errors came in the treacherous top half of the fifth.
“I’m very encouraged about our hitting and we’ve done some things just in the last couple of days,” McDonald said. “I see a lot of improvement in many of our hitters. Considering the wood bats, we swung the bats pretty well tonight.”
Clay Hale (three hits, RBI), Parkers Gibbs (one run, three hits, two walks), Griffin Darnall (two hits, RBI), Chase Hayden (one run, two hits, two RBIs, one walk), and Conner Mannon (one run, two hits) swung the bat well against Central pitching. Gibbs went 3-for-4, leading his team alongside Hale with three hits apiece.
The elder Oakley took the loss for the Marshals. He went four innings and surrendered six runs on four hits, striking out nine and walking two. R. Oakley pitched one inning and allowed five runs while striking out one. Jace Driver also pitched in relief, striking out two.
For Cape Central, Lively went five innings. He gave up 11 hits, three runs, four walks, and struck out six.
