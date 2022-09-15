Kendra Erhardt

Canadian adaptive water skier Kendra Erhardt prepares to turn into a trick in Wednesday afternoon’s practice round of the 26th Adaptive Water Ski Nationals.

Canadians and Americans alike will gather this week for the 26th annual Adaptive Water Ski National Championships at Twin Oaks Lakes in Paducah. Roughly 40 athletes will compete in three different categories starting Thursday morning for a chance at a national title.

One such athlete looks to make a name for herself as a ‘newbie’ to the sport of Adaptive Water Skiing. Edmonton, Alberta native Kendra Erhardt picked up the sport just two months ago and qualified for nationals just a few weeks ago.

Balance

Erhardt gets her balance as the boat takes off for a practice run on Wednesday.
Backward

Kendra Erhardt rides backward as part of a trick in her practice round.
Push

Erhardt gets pushed into the water after strapping into her adaptive ski.

