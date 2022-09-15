Canadians and Americans alike will gather this week for the 26th annual Adaptive Water Ski National Championships at Twin Oaks Lakes in Paducah. Roughly 40 athletes will compete in three different categories starting Thursday morning for a chance at a national title.
One such athlete looks to make a name for herself as a ‘newbie’ to the sport of Adaptive Water Skiing. Edmonton, Alberta native Kendra Erhardt picked up the sport just two months ago and qualified for nationals just a few weeks ago.
The 30-year-old Canadian native competes in Slalom skiing and Tricks.
“My very first time water skiing was the beginning of June at a tryout day,” Erhardt said. “The Alberta team coach invited me to the national skills development camp from there, which is five days of non-stop skiing and the rest is history.”
Since then, Erhardt has dedicated three days a week to practicing her new sport in preparation for this weekend.
“Basically all of August I skied two to three times a week, just getting up and building up different muscles,” Erhardt said. “But it just feels so great to be out on the water, I just feel so free.”
Just three and a half years ago, Erhardt was injured going 43 miles per hour enjoying the sport the once took up her time, downhill skiing. She hit a tree and lost all feeling in the lower half of her body.
While there are plenty of differences between water skiing and downhill skiing, one thing she loves about both is the ability to go fast.
“It hurts a little bit less when you wipe out on the water compared to wiping out on the snow and it’s a little bit warmer out here,” Erhardt said.
She says with those comparisons in mind she knows she found her sport.
Dubbed the ‘Canadian Barbie’ by her fellow teammates just this weekend for her positive and upbeat attitude, Erhardt prepares for the competition ready to just have fun. She recognizes that as a newcomer to the sport, she doesn’t have the same experience as some of the veterans she will compete against this weekend, but says as long as she has fun it will be a successful trip.
“I want to have fun, but in all seriousness obviously there’s plenty of room to improve,” she said. “With a sport like this obviously it’s a newer sport so it’s good to grow the sport, but for females, especially in para-sport, we’re pioneers, all of these ladies here. Watching all of these girls here, they are amazing so it’s super cool to compete with them.”
Competition begins on Thursday, Sept. 15 and will conclude on Saturday, Sept. 17 where winners will be crowned in Slalom, Jumps and Tricks events between male and female groups.
Admission is free to watch the incredible talent of Kenrda Erhardt and the rest of the para-athletes, with competition beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
