LA CENTER — There seemed to be nothing that could keep Madison Calvin off the court Friday against Carlisle County. Twice the Ballard Memorial senior went to the locker room in what appeared to be serious pain only to return to the court minutes later to help lead to team to an eventual 65-51 home win over the Lady Comets.
“Mady is a tough kid,” Lady Bombers head coach Tim Adams said. “That’s probably her greatest attribute is that she’s a tough competitor. She’s the ultimate competitor.”
Calvin, who finished the night with 22 points, dropped to the court with an apparent ankle injury just over 30 seconds into Friday’s game. But she was back on the court roughly three minutes later and subsequently drained a 3-pointer that kick-started an 8-0 Ballard run for a 14-6 lead. That proved to be the spark the Lady Bombers (2-7) needed, as they led the rest of the way.
Calvin finished with 13 first-half points and hit one of two free throws early in the third quarter to put Ballard up 38-28. But, on the ensuing possession, she took a knee to the thigh from Carlisle freshman Kierra Whitaker, sidelining her yet again due to the pain. Not to be denied, Calvin returned to the court with 4:37 left in the third quarter and was able to play the remainder of the game.
“I had to fight no matter what to help my team regardless of my pain,” Calvin said. “I feel like my femur is cracked in half, and my ankle is a little sore. But I feel good that we got a win.”
Adams said Calvin’s performance on Friday put her complete repertoire as a player on display.
“I thought she did a great job of gutting it out. That shows you what kind of player she is,” he said. “Yes, she can score, but she made a lot of good passes tonight too, and she played good defensively. I thought tonight showed how good Mady can be because it wasn’t all about her scoring.”
Though she put up an impressive 22 points despite missing several minutes of playing time, Calvin wasn’t completely satisfied with her performance.
“Tonight was not my best night, I didn’t think,” she said. “My teammates helped carry the ball down (the court) when I wasn’t able to. I didn’t feel strong enough tonight, and they helped me.”
Calvin, who entered Friday averaging 24.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, said she had full faith that her teammates would help carry the team while she was off the floor.
Senior Autumn Dowdy (18 points, including four 3-pointers) and sophomore Bella Adams (9 points, all on 3-pointers) and freshman Nevaeh Yates (9 points) certainly helped carry the load.
Adams was especially proud of Dowdy’s performance.
“Autumn shot a real high percentage from three last year and was one of the top 50 in the state in 3-pointers made,” he said. “She hasn’t made as many this year, but she had a really good night in getting us started. We had good ball movement inside out to get her good looks.”
After leading 37-26 at halftime, the Lady Bombers took a 50-37 edge into the fourth quarter en route to the victory.
The Lady Comets (6-4) were led in scoring by senior Alexis Hall (19 points) and Whitaker (16).
Carlisle 9-17-11-14—51
Ballard 16-21-13-15—65
Carlisle: Hall 19, Whitaker 16, McGee 6, Wright 5, Tyler 5.
Ballard: Calvin 22, Dowdy 18, Yates 9, Adams 9, Monroe 4, O’Connor 3.
Hayden leads Comets over BombersCarlisle County junior Garrett Hayden scored 18 points over the second and third quarters of Friday’s game at Ballard Memorial on the way to finishing with 24 points to lead the Comets (7-3) to a 62-46 victory over the Bombers (2-12).
Led by five points from junior Isiah Keeling and four from Hayden, the Comets jumped out to a 14-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.
A 6-0 Ballard run — courtesy of two points each from freshmen Keaton Overstreet and Konnor Myatt and sophomore Kameron English — tied the score at 17 in the second period, before Carlisle junior Evan Oliver answered with a 3-pointer that ended up giving the Comets the lead with 3:11 left in the opening half. And they would never relinquish it.
Carlisle led 31-25 at halftime and continued to pull away over the final two quarters, taking a 49-37 edge into the fourth period en route to the victory.
Keeling (12 points) and Oliver (11) joined Hayden in double-figure scoring for the Comets.
English (12 points), Overstreet (9) and sophomore Ben Maki (8) led the way for Ballard Memorial.
Carlisle 14-17-18-13—62
Ballard 11-14-12-9—46
Carlisle: Hayden 24, Keeling 12, Oliver 11, Newsome 6, Bowles 3, Latham 2, Grogran 2, Draper 2.
Ballard: English 12, Overstreet 9, Maki 8, Bishop 6, Myatt 5, Smith 3, Hollingsworth 3.
